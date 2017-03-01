Amy Gillentine Sweet takes COO duties, and more Colorado Springs Business Journal announcements 

The departure of Colorado Springs Business Journal publisher Jen Furda to become chief operating officer of the National Cybersecurity Center has been filled with a series of changes at CSBJ, whose owner, Colorado Publishing House, also owns the Independent.

CSBJ editor Amy Gillentine Sweet is adding COO duties, including aspects of the Journal's and the company's military papers' circulation, design, events, finance, promotion and print and digital editorial offerings.

Jeff Moore will serve as director of advertising for CSBJ and the on-base papers, while reporter and digital editor Bryan Grossman moved up to managing editor at the Journal. Helen Robinson will step up to reporting as soon as a replacement is hired for her Book of Lists duties. Lou Mellini, who recently retired from KILO-FM and KRXP-FM, has been named part-time senior adviser.