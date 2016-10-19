Anti-marijuana Suthers, Trump supporters, KRCC changes, and more 

Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

Mayoral misstep

I think I speak for many citizens when I express outrage at Mayor John Suthers traveling to Arizona to lobby against that state legalizing cannabis ("Suthers preaches against MJ legalization in Arizona," IndyBlog, Sept. 21).

His obligation is to represent our city's citizens, not express his personal views on that topic. His argument that legal cannabis has brought organized crime to Colorado is laughable and ill-informed. The people growing illegally tend to be analogous to bootleggers and legal alcohol.

So, there is an agency responsible for going after bootleggers ... just like law enforcement is responsible for going after illegal grow operations. City Council should investigate this questionable and outrageous conduct by Suthers.

— Michael Gabriel

Colorado Springs

Paying the price

The Republican electeds in Colorado tried to convince us that religious beliefs should take precedence over civil rights because "there will be bathrooms where men dressed as women will grope little girls," and "don't make me sell cakes to them because it threatens my deeply held religious beliefs," and "we are defunding Planned Parenthood because pregnancy caused by rape is a gift."

You almost had some convinced until you stood with Donald Trump after his bragging about sexual assault, at least until your party bosses told you not to stand with him 24 hours later. That made you look ridiculous and willing to forgo your deeply held religious beliefs for power at any cost.

We won't forget. We won't let you forget.

Next time you want to invoke your religious beliefs as a reason to deny civil rights to anyone, we will remind everyone that it is just a ruse. And when we start voting here in El Paso County this week we will vote your ridiculous party out of office. We will vote for women. We will vote for civil rights and equality. We will vote.

— Carolyn Cathey

Colorado Springs

Down on KRCC

For decades, KRCC has been my favorite on the FM dial, because unlike other stations, it featured unique music, local DJs, locally created long-form programming as well as interesting national news shows that featured viewpoints not available elsewhere in our community.

But the recent changes to KRCC have severely tested not only my enthusiasm, but that of many long-term supporters.

There is a redundancy of similar, bland national news programs seemingly designed not to challenge or offend anyone. The BBC, to cite just one example that now airs in the afternoon instead of music, sounds no different from other NPR news shows except for the accents.

The superb local "Wish We Were Here, my favorite as a native, is gone. The local community is what KRCC used to represent, and it has turned its back on us. It now reflects a blander sensibility and has a much more corporate flavor with programs that all sound the same.

I've been a decades-long donor to my alma mater's station. This year I will not be giving. I encourage fellow KRCC members to join me in withholding your support until needed changes are made, and/or if you decide to donate, let the station know that you want them to bring back music in the afternoon Democracy Now! and Wish We Were Here.

— Tim Boddington

Colorado Springs

Incline priorities

We need to improve our management of the Manitou Incline. The Incline has always had somewhat of a negative effect on people. In the past we saw thousands of people refusing to stop trespassing. Today the Incline management seems obsessed and close-minded.

I have made efforts to discuss several issues with all parties involved, and I am constantly being stonewalled.

Months before the recent increase in parking fees, I had encouraged a public awareness campaign to motivate more Incline users to ride the free shuttle. Management refused to say one word to the public, and rushed into raising fees.

If the Manitou Incline Task Force had projected 2,000 people would come down Barr Trail in a single day, the Incline would not have been made legal. I have heard complaints that the Incline is being ruined by overcrowding. We need to reduce the numbers of users until we can accommodate more people.

Universal trail etiquette demands downhill traffic yield to uphill traffic. I have asked that this be discussed. We have a problem with a bad attitude by some Incline users. I have actually been run into by users running down the trail.

We have made progress but we still have a long way to go. I am asking that City Council, the Mayor's Office and City Attorney's Office keep Incline management on their toes. We are the stewards of America's Mountain, and the Manitou Incline must make us proud. I understand the Incline issues cannot be fixed in one day, and I ask that you all provide oversight and motivation for positive change.

— Carl Strow

Colorado Springs

Let's be consistent

Interesting how all of these "Christians" are able to forgive The Donald. Let he without sin cast the first stone, they say. He apologized. They forgave. OK, Hillary apologized for the emails, where is your forgiveness?

— Doug Nelson

Colorado Springs

Pleading for 106

Why are opponents so set on defeating Proposition 106 — a law that would allow me to control the conditions of my own death? It is my life, not theirs, my future, and my right to determine that future. In this, the most important decision an individual will ever make, the person concerned should have the total say.

Some religions object to such a law. If I am not of that religion, that religion has no right to control my life and it is shameful for them to attempt to interfere. This is reminiscent of the Middle Ages.

Some doctors may object. But their creed to "do no harm" would be violated if they force me to undergo a death full of suffering when that suffering could be alleviated under this law. Perhaps they believe normal medicine sufficient to suppress the pain of dying. But what is the harm if death is the ultimate result anyway? Isn't the role of doctors to relieve suffering?

Proposition 106 is a long-awaited law that would give Colorado residents the same option for end-of-life choices that several other states now enjoy. It is an idea whose time has come, and with the safeguards built in, the possibility of misuse has been addressed.

It is not the dying that people fear; it's the road that gets us there. Whatever we can do to make that road a little smoother should be welcomed. That's exactly what Proposition 106 will do.

— Janet Brazill

Colorado Springs

Contradiction?

It's a little ironic that, after endorsing all but one of the proposed constitutional amendments, the Indy is in favor of Amendment 71, which would mean fewer constitutional issues on future ballots.

— Ben Miller

Colorado Springs