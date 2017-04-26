Aviation Museum announces big plans for new facilities 

click to enlarge

Even as its board expresses interest in building a branch museum downtown (see "City for challenges."), the National World War II Aviation Museum has big plans for its current Colorado Springs Airport spot.

According to its website, the museum plans to build a new 72,000 square-foot aircraft display hangar and an 86,000 square-foot building to house new exhibit galleries, an events center, and a state-of-the-art education facility.

The museum has received a $1 million grant from the Slattery Family Foundation to fund design of the project, which will be built by GE Johnson Construction and designed by CSNA Architects. Gallagher and Associates will design and develop the museum's exhibit galleries. "All members of the design-build team are under contract and the design process is well underway," the website says.