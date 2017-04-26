Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 26, 2017 News » Local News

Aviation Museum announces big plans for new facilities 

By

Tools

click to enlarge c4clogo2.jpg

Even as its board expresses interest in building a branch museum downtown (see "City for challenges."), the National World War II Aviation Museum has big plans for its current Colorado Springs Airport spot.

According to its website, the museum plans to build a new 72,000 square-foot aircraft display hangar and an 86,000 square-foot building to house new exhibit galleries, an events center, and a state-of-the-art education facility.

The museum has received a $1 million grant from the Slattery Family Foundation to fund design of the project, which will be built by GE Johnson Construction and designed by CSNA Architects. Gallagher and Associates will design and develop the museum's exhibit galleries. "All members of the design-build team are under contract and the design process is well underway," the website says.


More Local News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Local News

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation