Back to the grind festival 

click to enlarge Jacki Vitetta

Colorado Springs' own Casket Path will celebrate their new EP at the Black Sheep this coming Saturday.

Although the founders of the DIY venue Flux Capacitor are hard at work securing a new location, the physical status of the Flux is still temporarily in ... well, flux. However, this setback isn't preventing the third installment of 71Grind — a festival celebrating all things heavy and extreme — from going forward.

Now split between daytime sets at the Triple Nickel Tavern and nighttime sets at the Black Sheep, the initial 71Grind lineup announcements for the summer event have been revealed, and the wealth of metal, grindcore, and punk acts both local and international on display should be enough to please even the most refined and discerning of corpse paint-wearing metalheads.

Among the stylings you can experience at the June 2-3 festival are the crust punk-inspired anarchic grindcore of Californians Phobia, the self-described "caveman battle doom" of Liverpool, England's Conan, the buzz-saw death metal of Arizona's Gatecreeper, the uncompromising grindcore of Washington's The Drip, the spacey sludge metal of Arizona's North, and Louisiana's black metal outfit Barghest, who refer to their sound as "the aural manifestation of hatred and disdain," among many others. Not to mention Crawl, a masked one-man-sludge-metal-band who plays drums, bass, and a large, spine-like instrument — not to be missed!

Elsewhere, for hip-hop fans, there is also reason to be excited for the near future — the original lineup of the acclaimed California underground hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics is making a return to the Black Sheep on Feb. 23, joined by locals WeareAudible and Company 8. Hieroglyphics' last visit to the Black Sheep, in March 2016, was among the most packed local shows I've seen, so I'd advise securing your tickets early.

With that, here's a look at some area music events worth your while for this week:

You can catch a solo set from Ultravox frontman Midge Ure at Denver's Soiled Dove Underground on Jan. 18.

Los Angeles-based electronic artists Mono/Poly and Tsuruda take the stage at Rawkus on Thursday, Jan. 19, joined by DJ GBP and Rankinfile.

If you feel like taking a short trip north, singer-songwriter John Paul White, formerly of the acclaimed Americana duo The Civil Wars, appears at Denver's Bluebird Theater on Jan. 19.

At Stargazers Theatre on Jan. 20, you can catch a free show from the Quartet of Jazz Death (see interview, p. 27) and the Charlie Milo Trio, and pick up a copy of Milo and company's brand-new album, Blue Carpet Adventures, while you're there.

Also on Jan. 20, a full evening of local metal and rock at the Black Sheep, featuring Hit the Shadows, Six Feet of Anger, The Dub Project and The Endless Line.

Meanwhile, at Rawkus on Jan. 20, Los Angeles electronic/house/dubstep group Terravita hits the stage with Toronto-based artist Dr. Ozi, T-Wreks, and From the Void.

Rounding out a busy Jan. 20, singer-songwriter Hilary Scott (not to be confused with Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott) brings her soulful, indie-Americana sound to the Zodiac, joined by Whiskey Kate and Smith House.

If you have a Led Zeppelin itch you'd like to scratch, you can't do much better than California-based tribute band Zoso, who perform at Denver's Bluebird Theater Jan. 20-21. The band features Colorado Springs native John McDaniel on guitar.

And if you're more in a Pink Floyd sort of mood, you've got that covered, too. Local tribute act Colorado Floyd celebrates its fourth anniversary with a free show at Stargazers Theatre on Jan. 21.

Before you see them at 71Grind, you can catch the heavy local quintet Casket Path as they celebrate the release of their new EP at the Black Sheep on Jan. 21. Also performing are Remain and Sustain, Worry, Dead Set, and Bloodshot.

Finally, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic will announce the full schedule for its 2017-18 season during their concerts at the Pikes Peak Center this Saturday and Sunday. In the meantime, turn to this week's cover story (p. 16) to read about the plans for their ambitious Leonard Bernstein centennial celebration.

