September 28, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Ballot sent overseas 

By

Tools

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

It may still be September, but the November election is officially underway. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office announced it has sent 3,600 ballots to military and overseas voters classified under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA).

"Due to the length of time required for UOCAVA voters to receive and return their ballots, the law ensures they will have every opportunity to exercise their democratic right," Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a release.

UOCAVA voters also have longer to return their ballots. While the rest of us must ensure our ballots are physically received by the clerk's office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, UOCAVA voters only must have their ballots postmarked then. Their votes are counted as long as they arrive within eight days following Election Day.

The clerk's office will begin mailing ballots to the rest of us on Oct. 17. If you want a preview, link to the sample ballot at bit.ly/2cQHvsZ.

More Local News »

  • It may still be September, but the November election is officially underway.

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    Inside/Out's AllyUp Breakfast @ DoubleTree Hotel

    • Tue., Oct. 4, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Free, donations accepted

  • Apparition Hill @ Stargazers

    • Wed., Sept. 28, 7 p.m. $10

  • Community Blood Drive @ CC's Worner Campus Center

    • Through Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Mental Health Candidate Forum @ Penrose Library

    • Thu., Sept. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

  • Creek Week @ various locations

    • Through Oct. 1
More »

More by J. Adrian Stanley

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation