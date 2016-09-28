Ballot sent overseas 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

It may still be September, but the November election is officially underway. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office announced it has sent 3,600 ballots to military and overseas voters classified under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA).

"Due to the length of time required for UOCAVA voters to receive and return their ballots, the law ensures they will have every opportunity to exercise their democratic right," Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a release.

UOCAVA voters also have longer to return their ballots. While the rest of us must ensure our ballots are physically received by the clerk's office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, UOCAVA voters only must have their ballots postmarked then. Their votes are counted as long as they arrive within eight days following Election Day.

The clerk's office will begin mailing ballots to the rest of us on Oct. 17. If you want a preview, link to the sample ballot at bit.ly/2cQHvsZ.