March 29, 2017 News » Local News

Bancroft Park band shell to be repaired after councilor 'horse trading' 

By

click to enlarge Councilor Keith King has been accused of a backdoor deal with Mayor John Suthers. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Councilor Keith King has been accused of a backdoor deal with Mayor John Suthers.

Bancroft Park's band shell, badly burned Jan. 27, is in need of repairs, and City Council wants to ride to the rescue.

Councilors were to hear a report on repairing the Old Colorado City building during a March 27 work session and vote on March 28 on whether to appropriate $100,000 from the general fund and $150,000 from the Conservation Trust Fund to fix it.

Councilor Bill Murray has accused Councilor Keith King of changing his vote to favor allocating $500,000 over three years from the Lodgers and Automobile Rentals Tax to the U.S. Olympic Museum in exchange for Mayor John Suthers proposing to fund Bancroft Park repairs.

King told the Gazette he did "a little horse trading."

Tags:

