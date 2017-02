Bar and club gigs around the region 

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Front Range Barbeque, Woodshed Red (Americana), 7:30 p.m.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn’s, Joe Johnson (Americana), 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Playing Field Sports Bar, Open Jam hosted by Cari Dell (open mic), 8 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Soda Pop’s Open Mic, 6 p.m.

Zodiac, If I Fail, Sorry No Sympathy, Wolf Creek, Why They Fight (rock/pop), 9:30 p.m., donation.

Benny’s,Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

The Coffee Exchange, Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.

Jack Quinn’s, Irish Pub Songs with Brian Clancy, 7:30 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, King Mattress and the Box Springs, Eastern Storm (rock/pop), 8 p.m., $10.

Playing Field Sports Bar, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Rico’s, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 8 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny’s, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam, feat. Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

Stargazers, The Movers & Shakers and Erica Brown (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $10.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake,Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Back East Bar & Grill, Andy Clifton & Company (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Beau’s Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Benny’s, Psychedelegates (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Frankie’s Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club #3260, Risky Bizness Band Valentine’s Day Dance (country), 7 p.m., $15.

Fujiyama, Skip Moore’s Piano Pop, 6:30 p.m.

Jack Quinn’s, The Delta Sonics (blues), 9 p.m.

Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, Tinker’s Damn Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, The Mule Train Express, Mountains Rising (rock/pop), 9 p.m., $5-$10.

Playing Field Sports Bar, Duocious, Levi Maez, Rifkin (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m.;

Wrestle with Jimmy (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Rawkus, Riff Raff (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $20-plus.