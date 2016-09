Bar and club gigs in the region 

8th St. Lounge, Karaoke with Marie, 9 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, KidDEAD, Amestris, Tonight We Fight, Oh, Whale (hip-hop), 8 p.m.

Front Range Barbeque, Edith Makes a Paperchain, Cold Heart Revival (Americana), 7:30 p.m.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Rob and Deirdre (rock/pop), 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Costa (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $5.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

Sunshine Studios, Dope, Flaw, Motograter, Seven Days Lost, Empire in Peril, Myth of Creation (metal), 7 p.m., $20-$25.

The Buzz, BUZZJAM (open mic), 8 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Soda Pop's Open Mic, 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Cari Dell (rock/pop), 7 p.m.

Bar Louie, The Other Band (rock/pop), 10 p.m.

Benny's, Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Daily Grind Café, Keychain (hardcore), 8 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Run-On Sunshine, I2 M1 (rock/pop), 8 p.m., donation.

Jack Quinn's, Brian Clancy Pub Sing-Along (folk), 7:30 p.m.

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill, Craig Walter (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Rawkus, Spag Heddy (dance), 8:30 p.m., $10-$15.

Rico's, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Day Day "WolfPac" Tour (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $5.

Sunshine Studios, Solice, Ides of Mae, The Bridge Between (metal), 7 p.m., $10-$12.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Triple Nickel, The Maxies (rock/pop), 7 p.m.

Triple S Brewing Co., Acoustic Jam Session, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake, Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Mark Edens (rock/pop), 7 p.m.

click to enlarge The Maension — yes, they really spell it that way — will be play Zodiac this Friday.

Back East Bar & Grill, The Verdict (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Benny's, Arch Hooks (blues), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Jon Wayne & the Pain (dance), 7 p.m., $12-$15.

Flux Capacitor, Electric Circus, Turvy Organ, Mobdividual, Menagerie (jazz), 8 p.m., donation.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

Good Company, HTCR Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Mark's Midnight Carnival Show (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Woodshed Red (bluegrass), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Jeremy Facknitz (acoustic), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, R.A. the Rugged Man, A-F-R-O (hip-hop), 8 p.m., $15.

Peak Place Coffeehouse, Frank Moore, Frank Schwartz (acoustic), 7 p.m.

Rawkus, Crywolf, Covex (dance), 8:30 p.m., $10.

Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Stargazers, Tinsley Ellis (blues rock), 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Sunshine Studios, Blood on the Dance Floor, Cloud Temple, Cosmic Waste (rock/pop), 6 p.m., $12-$15.

The Buzz, Happy Hour Acoustics with Levi Maez, 6 p.m.; Some Peoples' Kids (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

UCCS Centennial Hall, Peak FreQuency Presents: The Hennessy 6 Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., $10.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Howie (acoustic), 7 p.m.

Back East Bar & Grill – Monument, Sofa Killers (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Back East Bar & Grill, The Verdict (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Benny's, Big Sky (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, August Burns Red, Erra, Silent Planet, Make Them Suffer (metal), 6 p.m.

The Chicken Coop, Cari Dell Trio (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Country Wide (bluegrass), 8 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, The Midnight Sun (country), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, The E.T.s (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Lounge in the Village, JR's Ultimate Entertainment Show (open mic), 8 p.m.

Mikey's Bar & Grill, The Westside Stories (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Pikes Peak Brewing Co., Jeremy Facknitz (acoustic), 7 p.m., Free.

The Public House, Thawind Mills (Americana), 9 p.m.

Rawkus, Midnight Tyrannosaurus (dance), 8:30 p.m., $10-$15.

Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Some People's Kids (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Colorado Rap Battles (hip-hop), 8 p.m., $10.

Subterranean Nightclub, Freak Out With Creatures, DJ Bear and DJ Obskur (dance), 9 p.m., $5-$10.

The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Traditional Irish Session (world), 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge (open mic), 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.

The Buzz, BuzzTime Open Mic Showcase, 7 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Time, Hexagon Cloud, i2M1 (rock/pop), 8 p.m., donation.

Mother Muff's, Monday Night Jam hosted by The Barrel House String Band and other musical guests (bluegrass), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Zodiac, Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Sweet T's Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.

Crystola Roadhouse, Suga' Bear & the Show Time Band (R&B), 8 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Township, Weathered, Aeterna Reverie, You Never Were (indie), 8 p.m., donation.

The Public House, The Nomads (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.