Bar and club gigs in the region 

8th St. Lounge, Karaoke with Marie, 9 p.m.

Front Range Barbeque, Miss Tess (Americana), 7:30 p.m.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Ivywild School, Sean Hayes, Cory Mon, Tim Carr (folk), 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Jack Quinn's, Country Wide (bluegrass), 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Lounge in the Village, Karaoke Contest Finals, 8 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

The Buzz, BUZZJAM (open mic), 8 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Kim E. Cox (indie), 6 p.m.

Bar Louie, Cari Dell (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Lifelink, Dead Set, Fist Thrower (hardcore), 8 p.m., donation.

Front Range Barbeque, Charlie Parr (country), 7:30 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Brian Clancy Pub Sing-Along (folk), 7:30 p.m.

Rico's, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Triple S Brewing Co., Acoustic Jam Session, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake, Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Mike Sunjka (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Benny's, HTCR Band (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, So This Is Suffering, By The Thousands, Skyburial, Severed Reputation, Nova Crown (metal), 7 p.m., $8-$10

Cleats Sports Bar & Grill, Rocky Gene Wallace and Brickyard (blues), 9 p.m.

Cosmopolitan Club, Cari Dell Trio (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Gleemer, Alaska, Infinite Me, You Never Were (rock/pop), 8 p.m., donation.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

The Gold Room, Free the Honey (bluegrass), 7 p.m., $10.

Jack Quinn's, Mark's Midnight Carnival Show (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Mocking J's (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, The Living Arrows (folk), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Rawkus, Liquid Stranger, Bleep Bloop, Perkulat0r, Shlump (dance), 8:30 p.m., $10.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, The Tankerays, Yresim (metal), 8 p.m.

Songbird Cellars – Pueblo, Pit Folk (indie), 7:30 p.m., $6.

Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Last Patrol (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

The Buzz, Happy Hour Acoustics with Levi Maez, 6 p.m.; Franklin and Friends (bluegrass), 8 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Mark Edens (rock/pop), 6 p.m.

Benny's, Lost Junction (Americana), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Cute Is What We Aim For, Rumours Follow, Manic (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $16-$18

The Chicken Coop, George Duncan and The Moonlighters (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Historic Ute Inn, Last Patrol (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Out of Nowhere (bluegrass), 8 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, The Old Souls Band (blues), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Cloudship (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Library 21c, Tonks and the Aurors, Tianna and the Cliffhangers (rock/pop), 6 p.m.

Lounge in the Village, One Night Stand (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Mikey's Bar & Grill, The Westside Stories (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

One Love Club, Woody & Sunshine (bluegrass), 8 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Goya (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Rico's, The Living Arrows (folk), 7:30 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Mother Funk Junction and Friends (R&B), 8 p.m.

Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Starburn (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Sunshine Studios, Chris Webby (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $15-$20.

The Buzz, Running With Scissors, 8 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Wooglin's Deli & Café, Frank Moore, Frank Schwartz (folk), 7 p.m., donation.

Black Sheep, Assuming We Survive, 7 Minutes In Heaven, Myke Terry, ColdFront, Marina City, Redisyn (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $10-$12

Flux Capacitor, The Drip, Hapless, Piojos, Sonic Vomit (hardcore), 8 p.m., donation.

Jack Quinn's, Traditional Irish Session (world), 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge, 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

click to enlarge Minneapolis band Nanashi look forward to deafening you at Flux Capacitor Oct. 17.

Flux Capacitor, Nanashi, Wolf Skin, Enlighten the Masses, Sleeping In (rock/pop), 8 p.m., donation.

Jack Quinn's, Delilah's Revenge (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Monday Night Jam hosted by The Barrel House String Band and other musical guests (bluegrass), 7 p.m.

Mountain Fold Books, Julia Lucille, Andy Tanner, Cult of Personality (acoustic), 7 p.m., donation.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

The Buzz, Open Mic Showcase, 8 p.m.

Zodiac, Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Sweet T's Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.

Black Sheep, Remain and Sustain, Casket Path, Plague Dogs, Fist Thrower (hardcore), 7 p.m., $8-$10

Flux Capacitor, Hold Close, Strikes Back, Why They Fight, Vase Vide (rock/pop), 8 p.m., donation.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Jam Night (open mic), 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.