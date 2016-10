Bar and club gigs in the region 

click to enlarge yakub88/Shutterstock.com

The 'hard-edged yet sensitive' Jimmy Eat World come to the Black Sheep Oct. 19.

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night with Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.

Black Sheep, Jimmy Eat World (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $35-$38

Flux Capacitor, Whores, Muscle Beach, Abrams (metal), 8 p.m., donation.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Grant Sabin (blues), 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

The Mezzanine, Lenore Raphael and Wayne Wilkinson (jazz), 6:30 p.m., $15.

Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

The Buzz, BUZZJAM (open mic), 8 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Soda Pop's Open Mic, 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Cari Dell (rock/pop), 6 p.m.

Bar Louie, Scott Heckler (rock/pop), 10 p.m.

Benny's, Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, ¡Mayday! Web Three, Raymond Writer (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $15-$20.

Cleats Bar & Grill, Sciba Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Moodie Black, Sledge, Casket Path, Night of the Living Shred (hardcore), 8 p.m., donation.

Jack Quinn's, Brian Clancy Pub Sing-Along (folk), 7:30 p.m.

The Lounge, Open Mic Night, 8 p.m.

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill, Craig Walter (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Rawkus, The Geek x Vrv, StéLouse (hip-hop), 9 p.m., $9.95-$14.95.

Rico's, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

Royal Castle, Fast Life Tour (R&B), 7:45 p.m., $15.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speakeasy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Triple S Brewing Co., Acoustic Jam Session, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake, Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Oakley (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Benny's, 40oz Freedom Fighters (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Propagandhi, Teenage Bottlerocket, Elway (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $16-$18.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind, 8:30 p.m., $18-$20.

The Cow Pub & Grill, Plain as Day (country), 9 p.m.

Cowboy Church of Peyton, Acoustic Jam, 5:30 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Haggus, Chemically Crippled, Piojos, Full Bore (hardcore), 9 p.m., donation.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

The Gold Room, Flying W Wranglers (country), 8 p.m., $15.

Good Company, HTCR Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Justus League (blues), 9 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, For the Country (country/rock), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Russell James Pyle (folk), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

McCabe's Tavern, Danny & The Fried Shrimp (Americana), 5:30 p.m.

The Mezzanine, Phat Horn Doctors (jazz), 8:30 p.m., $5.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, KILO Mom Benefit, feat. Street Corner Gypsy, He Kill 3, Send 'Em Down (metal), 8 p.m., $5.

Rawkus, BUKU, T-Wreks, Magnum, MVRTIVL, LVW (dance), 8:30 p.m., $10.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Colorado Floyd (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Mocking J's (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Speakeasy Vape Lounge, Oktokerfest with Lil Flip (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $10.

The Buzz, Happy Hour Acoustics with Levi Maez, 6 p.m.; Big Sky (bluegrass), 8 p.m.

Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Steve & Ruth Smith (folk), 7 p.m., $16-$20.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Mark Edens (rock/pop), 6 p.m.

Benny's, Austin Johnson Band (blues), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Snowlab, Gods of Groove (rock/pop), 5 p.m., $10.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind, 8:30 p.m., $18-$20.

Front Range Barbeque, Hymn for Her (country), 7:30 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Willie Bean Bluegrass, 8 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Kopesetic (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Beans and Wheels (folk), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Mikey's Bar & Grill, The Westside Stories (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Run With Scissors (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, He Kill 3, Riverdale Road, Street Corner Gypsy (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Skin N' Bones (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Stargazers, The Strange Parade — A Tribute to The Doors (rock/pop), 8 p.m., $12-$15.

The Buzz, Lost Junction (Americana), 8 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

8th St. Lounge, Karaoke Contest, 8 p.m.

Center for Spiritual Living, Denise Rosier in Concert (acoustic), 1:30 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Set Your Anchor, Genesis Company, Sorry No Sympathy, Mothersound (hardcore), 8 p.m., donation.

Jack Quinn's, Traditional Irish Session (world), 3 p.m.

Jones Theater, Westcliffe, Parish House Baroque (classical), 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge, 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

Black Sheep, Daisyhead, Words Like Daggers, Why They Fight, Tonight We Rise, Hexagon Cloud (hardcore), 7 p.m., $8-$10.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

The Buzz, Open Mic Showcase, 8 p.m.

Zodiac, Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Black Sheep, Whitechapel, Oceano, Crown Magnetar, Heathercrest (metal), 7 p.m., $18-$20.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Jam Night (open mic), 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.