Bar and club gigs in the region 

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Joe Sciallo Band (acoustic), 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

The Buzz, BUZZJAM (open mic), 8 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Kim E. Cox (indie), 6 p.m.

click to enlarge Reel Big Fish bring their sublime ska-punk to the Black Sheep this Thursday.

Bar Louie, Anthony Russo (rock/pop), 10 p.m.

Benny's, Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Reel Big Fish (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m., $23-$25.

Colorado Springs Senior Center, Black Rose Acoustic Society Rockabilly Jam, 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Brian Clancy Pub Sing-Along (folk), 7:30 p.m.

Rawkus, Kirko Bangz (hip-hop), 8 p.m., $12.

Rico's, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speakeasy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

Sunshine Studios, Coffee & Kush Tour (hip-hop), 7:30 p.m., $10-$15.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Triple S Brewing Co., Acoustic Jam Session, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake, Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Cari Dell (rock/pop), 6 p.m.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Benny's, Rocky Gene Wallace and Brickyard (blues), 8 p.m.

Black Forest Community Center, Black Rose Acoustic Society Open Stage, 7 p.m., $5-$10.

Black Sheep, Tigerwine, Comrades, No Place, Overslept (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Trademark Infringement (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Cleats Sports Bar & Grill, 6035 (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Detour Lounge, The Risky Bizness Band (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, North, Jagged Mouth, Ol Dagger, Mortallity Rate, Worry (metal), 8 p.m., donation.

Frankie's, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Wirewood Station (bluegrass), 8 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Some Peoples' Kids (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Willie Bean Bluegrass, 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Pikes Perk Coffee & Tea House, Beatidudes (rock/pop), 7 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Halloween Bash with Region 5, He Kill 3, Mountains Rising (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Wrestle With Jimmy (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Sunshine Studios, The Iron Maidens (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m., $20-$22.

The Buzz, Happy Hour Acoustics with Levi Maez, 6 p.m.; Facing Forward (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Tricia Parrish (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Benny's, Westside Rhythm Kings (blues), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, The Summer Set, William Beckett, Hudson Thames, Taylor Grey (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $17-$20.

Crystola Roadhouse, Suga' Bear & the Show Time Band (R&B), 8 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Onry Ozzborn, Upgrade, Rafael Vigilantics, DJ Zone, Madtrees (hip-hop), 8 p.m., donation.

Front Range Barbeque, Grant Sabin (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Ivywild School, Paper Bird (indie), 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Jack Quinn's, Dave A' Bear, Blue Frog (blues), 8 p.m.

Jim's Neighborhood Lounge, The Risky Bizness Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Woodshed Red (bluegrass), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Joe Johnson Band (Americana), 1:30 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Mikey's Bar & Grill, The Westside Stories (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Metal Mayhem Halloween, 8 p.m., $5.

Rawkus, Modestep, DJ GBP (dance), 8:30 p.m., $10.

Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Wrestle With Jimmy (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Subterranean Nightclub, Freak Out With Creatures, DJ Bear and DJ Obskur (dance), 9 p.m., $5-$10.

The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 8 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

8th St. Lounge, Karaoke Contest, 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Through the Roots, Dustin Thomas (rock/pop), 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Jack Quinn's, Traditional Irish Session (world), 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge, 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.

Sun Mountain Cafe, Mike Sunjka, Gary Sanders (acoustic), 11 a.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

4461 Drummond St., Elvis57Presley (rock/pop), 5 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

The Buzz, Halloween Party with DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.

Zodiac, Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Sweet T's Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.

Black Sheep, Astronautalis, Oxymorrons (indie), 7 p.m., $14-$16.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Jam Night, 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.