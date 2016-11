Bar and club gigs in the region 

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night with Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Fister, Scepter of Eligos, Blighter (metal), 8 p.m., donation.

Front Range Barbeque, Woodshed Red (Americana), 7:30 p.m.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Cold Heart Revival (Americana), 6 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

The Buzz, BUZZJAM (open mic), 8 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Soda Pop's Open Mic, 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Cari Dell (rock/pop), 6 p.m.

Bar Louie, Kenny Young (rock/pop), 10 p.m.

Benny's, Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Brian Clancy Pub Sing-Along (folk), 7:30 p.m.

The Lounge, Open Mic Night, 8 p.m.

Mountain Fold Books, The Parade Schedule, Austin Miller, Rence (acoustic), 8 p.m.

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill, Craig Walter (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Rico's, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Triple S Brewing Co., Acoustic Jam Session, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake, Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Oakley (acoustic), 6 p.m.

click to enlarge Katie Hovland

NOFX protégés Get Dead will bring their Bay Area punk to Flux Capacitor this Friday.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Benny's, Big Sky (bluegrass), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, If I Fail, Had I Known (hardcore), 7 p.m., $6-$8.

Flux Capacitor, Get Dead, Street Priests, Dead Wave, The Youthful Nothings (rock/pop), 8 p.m., donation.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Exit West (country), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Band Idiot (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Manitou Art Center, Music Jam, 5 p.m.

The Mezzanine, TREO (jazz), 5:30 p.m.; Suga' Bear & the Show Time Band (R&B), 8 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Rawkus, Blue October (rock/pop), 8 p.m., $29.95-$40.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Justus League (blues), 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, 6035 (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Stargazers, Double Your Trouble: Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute (blues), 8 p.m., $15-$20.

The Buzz, Happy Hour Acoustics with Levi Maez, 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Mark Edens (rock/pop), 6 p.m.

Benny's, Arch Hooks (blues), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Rittz, Jarren Benton (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $25-$65.

Flux Capacitor, Cocordion EP Release (indie), 8 p.m., donation.

Front Range Barbeque, The Cold Heart Revival (Americana), 7:30 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, The Martini Shot (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Leopard and the Vine (folk), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Mikey's Bar & Grill, The Westside Stories (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Johnny Graves and the Blue Waves (blues), 9 p.m.

Rawkus, Candyland, ATOWNSOUND, T-Swerk, DtheSupreme (dance), 8:30 p.m., $9.95.

Ritz Grill, Suga' Bear & the Show Time Band (R&B), 8 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Facing Forward (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Cold Brew'd 40 (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

8th St. Lounge, Karaoke Contest, 8 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Aseethe, Tim Kaiser, Communion, Oryx (hardcore), 8 p.m., donation.

Jack Quinn's, Traditional Irish Session (world), 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge, 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Withered Bones, Enlighten the Masses, Space Theft (hardcore), 8 p.m., donation.

McCabe's Tavern, Music Jam (open mic), 5 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

The Buzz, Open Mic Showcase, 8 p.m.

Zodiac, Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Sweet T's Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.

Black Sheep, Finish Ticket, Run River North (indie), 6:30 p.m., $10.39-$18.

Flux Capacitor, Fistula, Alone, Cuckolder (metal), 8 p.m., donation.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Jam Night (open mic), 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.