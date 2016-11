Bar and club gigs in the region 

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Samvega, Todays Paramount, Menagerie, The LollyGags, Sharone & the Wind (rock/pop), 8 p.m., donation.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Royal Castle Lounge & Grill, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

The Buzz, BUZZJAM (open mic), 8 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band (jazz), 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Kim E. Cox (indie), 6 p.m.

Bar Louie, Cari Dell (rock/pop), 10 p.m.

Benny's Restaurant & Lounge, Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub, Brian Clancy Pub Sing-Along (folk), 7:30 p.m.

Rawkus, 4B (dance), 9 p.m., $9.95-$14.95.

Rico's Café and Wine Bar, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Triple S Brewing Co., Acoustic Jam Session (acoustic), 7:30 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake, Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Mike Sunjka (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Benny's Restaurant & Lounge, Atomic Fireballs (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, McDeviants (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Cleats Sports Bar & Grill, 40 Oz Freedom Fighters (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Donell Jones, Silk, Tony Exum Jr. (R&B), 8 p.m., $35-plus.

Cosmopolitan Club, Cari Dell Trio (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

The Cow Pub & Grill, Suga' Bear & the Show Time Band (R&B), 8 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Cheap Perfume Album Release (rock/pop), 8 p.m., donation.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

Historic Ute Inn, Johnny Graves and the Blue Waves (blues), 8 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Bullitt Breed (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Oro Dos (acoustic), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's Kitchen & Spirits, Mule Train Express, Lemon Blue (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Peak Place Coffeehouse, Beatidudes (acoustic), 7 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, 80s Party with The Breakfast Club (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Justus League (blues), 9 p.m.

Stargazers, Jazz in the Springs (concerts), 7:30, $38-$48.

The Buzz, Happy Hour Acoustics with Levi Maez (acoustic), 6 p.m. Lan Dickinson (Americana), 8:30 p.m.

Triple S Brewing Co., Nick Davey (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Mark Edens (rock/pop), 6 p.m.

Benny's Restaurant & Lounge, The Suspects (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Bloom's Mill Hill Saloon, Ashlee Tatum and Long Shot Revival (country), 8 p.m.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, Suga' Bear & the Show Time Band (R&B), 8 p.m.

Front Range Barbeque, The River Arkansas (folk), 7:30 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Bullitt Breed (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Antonio Lopez (folk), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Mikey's Bar & Grill, The Westside Stories (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Rawkus, Xilent (dance), 9 p.m., $9.95.

Riverside Bar and Grill, Cari Dell Trio (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Grass It Up (bluegrass), 8 p.m.

Royal Castle Lounge & Grill, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Mystic 7 (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Stargazers, Colorado Floyd (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.

Townhouse Sports Grill, Starburn (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Triple S Brewing Co., Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Life Lessons, The Weekend Classic (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub, Traditional Irish Session (world), 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge, 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's Kitchen & Spirits, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson (blues), 5 p.m.

Sun Mountain Cafe, Mike Sunjka, Gary Sanders (acoustic), 11 a.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

click to enlarge Eleanor Stills

Adult Swim's mc chris will rap about Star Wars and ninjas at the Black Sheep Nov. 14.

Black Sheep, mc chris, MC Lars, Megaran (dance), 7 p.m., $14-$16.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

The Buzz, Open Mic Showcase, 8 p.m.

Zodiac Venue and Bar, Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Benny's Restaurant & Lounge, Sweet T's Rude Blues Jam (blues), 7 p.m.

One Love Club, Treehouse!, Bubba Love (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $10.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Jam Night (open mic), 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse Sports Grill, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.