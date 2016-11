Bar and club gigs in the region 

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.

Black Sheep, The Word Alive; Volumes; Islander; Invent, Animate (metal), 6 p.m., $18-$20.

Flux Capacitor, Same Sex Mary, Lorin Walker Madsen, Turvy Organ, Tejon Street Corner Thieves (rock/pop), 8 p.m., donation.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Joe Sciallo and the Deep End (acoustic), 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Stargazers, Rhythm Future Quartet (Gypsy jazz), 7 p.m., $15-$20.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

The Buzz, Buzztime Open Mic Showcase, 8 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Soda Pop's Open Mic, 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Cari Dell (rock/pop), 6 p.m.

Bar Louie, The Other Band (rock/pop), 10 p.m.

Benny's, Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, PUP, Meatwave, Chastity (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Flux Capacitor, The Blind Pets, Lowfaith, The Youthful Nothings (rock/pop), 8 p.m., donation.

Jack Quinn's, Brian Clancy Pub Sing-Along (folk), 7:30 p.m.

The Lounge, Open Mic Night, 8 p.m.

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill, Craig Walter (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, DJ Press PlayDoe & Crew (dance), 9 p.m.

Rawkus, Stööki Sound, Calvin Hobbes (dance), 8:30 p.m., $9.95.

Rico's, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake, Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Oakley (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Benny's, 40 Oz Freedom Fighters (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Inelements (metal), 8 p.m., $10.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Sofa Killers (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Cleats Sports Bar & Grill, GhostRadio (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Cowboy Church of Peyton, Acoustic Jam, 5:30 p.m.

Crystola Roadhouse, Ashlee Tatum and Longshot Revival (country), 8 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Un, Future Scars, NPON, Alone (metal), 8 p.m., donation.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Mark's Midnight Carnival Show (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Out of Nowhere (bluegrass), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

McCabe's Tavern, Danny & The Fried Shrimp (Americana), 5:30 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Rocky Gene Wallace and Brickyard (blues), 9 p.m.

Peak Place Coffeehouse, Frank Moore, Frank Schwartz (acoustic), 7 p.m.

Rawkus, Virtual Riot (dance), 8:30 p.m., $9.95-$14.95.

Sunshine Studios, Stitched Up Heart (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m., $10-$12.

The Buzz, Happy Hour Acoustics with Levi Maez, 6 p.m.; 6035 (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Triple S Brewing Co., Jeremy Facknitz (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Mark Edens (rock/pop), 6 p.m.

Benny's, Fairlight and the Scorpio Moon (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Acceptable Losses, Cloud Temple (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $6-$8.

Crystola Roadhouse, Suga' Bear & the Show Time Band (R&B), 8 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Dangers, Euth, Machine Girl (hardcore), 8 p.m., donation.

Front Range Barbeque, Ian Gott (indie), 7:30 p.m.

The Gold Room, The ReMINDers (hip-hop), 8 p.m., $12.

Historic Ute Inn, Cari Dell Trio (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Big Paddy (world), 9 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Starburn (rock/pop), 9:15 p.m.

Kinfolks, Cousin Curtiss (Americana), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Lounge in the Village, Lethal Lisa McCall Band (blues), 8 p.m.

One Love Club, Na'an Stop, Autonomous (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $15.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Facing Forward (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Rawkus, TWRK (dance), 8:30 p.m., $12.

Rico's, Cool for Cats (acoustic), 7:30 p.m.

Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

Stargazers, Dotsero, Blazz (jazz blues), 8 p.m.

The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 8 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Traditional Irish Session (world), 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge (open mic), 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Day Nyne, Imperial, Saustro and the Fruity Loops, Marvylus, GrandMastaSkunk (hip-hop), 8 p.m., donation.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

The Buzz, Open Mic Showcase, 8 p.m.

Zodiac, Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Sweet T's Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.

Black Sheep, Farewell, My Love, with Matt Skajem, Ides of Mae (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, DJ Press PlayDoe & Crew (dance), 9 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Jam Night (open mic), 8 p.m.

Sunshine Studios, Hed PE, Fall From Silence, Mc-HOR, Goatsilk, Wes Rawkins, He Kill 3 (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m., $15-$18.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.