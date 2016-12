Bar and club gigs in the region 

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night with Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.

Front Range Barbeque, Henhouse Prowlers (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Rare Oulde Times (world), 6:30 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke with Big Bossman Entertainment, 9 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Stargazers, Pikes Peak Blues Community Holiday Jam, 6 p.m., $5 suggested donation.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Oakley (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Bar Louie, Cari Dell (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Black Forest Community Center, Black Rose Acoustic Society Gospel Jam, 7 p.m., donation.

Black Sheep, I See Stars, Victory Heights, Falter Never Fail (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $5-$17.

Jack Quinn's, Brian Clancy Pub Sing-Along (folk), 7:30 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, DJ Press PlayDoe & Crew (dance), 9 p.m.

Rawkus, Far Too Loud (dance), 8:30 p.m., $9.95-$14.95.

Rico's, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake, Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, 6 String Dave (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Benny's, 3 of a Kind (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Black Forest Community Center, The Instant Family (acoustic), 7 p.m., $5-$10.

Black Sheep, Madchild (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $15-$20.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Mystic 7 (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Cleats Sports Bar & Grill, Arch Hooks (blues), 9 p.m.

Cosmopolitan Club, Cari Dell Trio (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Crystola Roadhouse, Jeremy Vasquez and The Survivors (blues), 8 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Pavel Chekov, Chemically Crippled, Cuckolder, Night of the Living Shred (metal), 8 p.m., donation.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

Fujiyama, Skip Moore's Piano Pop (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Avourneen (world), 8 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Mo Mungus (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Jeremy Facknitz (acoustic), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Kipori Woods (blues), 9 p.m.

Rawkus, SKisM, DJ GBP, Re-know, RMC (dance), 8:30 p.m., $9.95-plus.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 7 p.m.; Bullethead: A Van Halen Tribute (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Tinker's Damn Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Stargazers, Flying W Wranglers Holiday Show, 7 p.m., $15-$20.

The Buzz, Joking Mojo (Americana), 8 p.m.

Townhouse, Rawbert (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, A Rocky Mountain Christmas with the John Adams Band (folk), 7 p.m., $20-$24.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Howie (acoustic), 6 p.m.

click to enlarge Elephant Revival will perform a holiday-themed concert at Stargazers this Saturday.

Benny's, The Family Elephant (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, KRXP Xmas Bash, feat. Switchfoot, Hydrogen Skyline (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $20.

The Blue Moose Tavern, Plain as Day (country), 6 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Sleep Academy, Blind the Thief, We Are Not a Glum Lot, False Report (rock/pop), 8 p.m., donations accepted.

Jack Quinn's, Out of Nowhere (bluegrass), 8 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, The Old Souls Band (blues), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Kevin Kuonen Band (acoustic), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Lounge in the Village, JR's Ultimate Entertainment Show (open mic), 8 p.m.

Music on the Mesa, Ted Yoder (acoustic), 6 p.m., $35.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, The Fold — A Night of Judas Priest and More (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, The E.T.s, Boondoggle Saints (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Justus League (blues), 9 p.m.

Stargazers, Elephant Revival Holiday Show (bluegrass), 8 p.m., $25-$30.

The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.

Townhouse, Blynd Mojo (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Triple S Brewing Co., Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night with Fonda Cash, 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Mushroomhead (metal), 7 p.m., $5-$22.

Jack Quinn's, Traditional Irish Session, 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge (open mic), 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, DJ Press PlayDoe & Crew (dance), 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.

Stargazers, Elephant Revival Holiday Show (bluegrass), 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Sun Mountain Cafe, Mike Sunjka, Gary Sanders (acoustic), 11 a.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

Zodiac, The Youngest (Americana), 8 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Kaliya, Cyclonus, Worry (hardcore), 8 p.m., donation.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Stargazers, Josh Garrels' "The Light Came Down" Christmas Tour (concerts), 7:30 p.m., $20-$35.

Zodiac, Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Sweet T's Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Jam Night (open mic), 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.