Bar and club gigs in the region 

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night, with Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.

Black Sheep, Brother Ali (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $15-$20.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Cruel Hand, Lifeless, Varials, Purgatory, Soul Vice (hardcore), 8 p.m., donation.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, O'Duffy's Lament (world), 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.

Whistle Pig, Soda Pop's Open Mic, 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Kim E. Cox (indie), 6 p.m.

click to enlarge Stephanie Cabral

Armored Saint will share a bill with Queensrÿche this Thursday at the Black Sheep.

Bar Louie, Lionel Young (blues), 10 p.m.

Benny's, Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Queensrÿche (metal), 7 p.m.

Black Forest Community Center, Black Rose Acoustic Society Rockabilly Jam (rock/pop), 7 p.m., donation.

CC's Packard Hall, Tiger Jazz, 7:30 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Void Omnia, Pillars of Light, Alone, Bed of Moss (metal), 8 p.m., donation.

Jack Quinn's, Brian Clancy Pub Sing-Along (folk), 7:30 p.m.

Kinfolks, Joe Johnson (Americana), 7 p.m.

The Lounge, Open Mic Night, 8 p.m.

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill, Craig Walter (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, DJ Press PlayDoe & Crew (dance), 9 p.m.

Rico's, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake, Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Cari Dell (rock/pop), 6 p.m.

Back East Bar & Grill, Arch Hooks (blues), 8:30 p.m.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Black Sheep, Day Nyne (hip-hop), 7 p.m.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, GhostRadio (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Cleats Sports Bar & Grill, Goya (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

The Cow Pub & Grill, Suga' Bear & the Show Time Band (R&B), 9 p.m.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

Fujiyama, Skip Moore's Piano Pop (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Mark's Midnight Carnival Show (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Woodshed Red (bluegrass), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Mike Nelson (blues), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

McCabe's Tavern, Danny & The Fried Shrimp (Americana), 5:30 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, FN Wylde, Seven Days Lost (metal), 9 p.m., $5-$10.

The Perk Downtown, The Cold Heart Revival (acoustic), 8 p.m.

Rawkus, DUBLOADZ, T-Wreks, PHloEthik, ATOWNSOUND, Rankinfile (dance), 8:30 p.m., $12.95-$14.95.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 7 p.m. Facing Forward Holiday Party (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Cirkus (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

The Buzz, Lost Junction (Americana), 8 p.m.

Townhouse, Andy Clifton (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Triple S Brewing Co., Nick Davey (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Mark Edens (rock/pop), 6 p.m.

Zodiac, Captain Wails and the Harpoons, Stella Luce, Youthful Nothings, See-You-Home-Wolf (rock/pop), 8 p.m., $5.

Back East Bar & Grill, Arch Hooks (blues), 8:30 p.m.

Black Sheep, Rosedale, Why They Fight (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $7-$10.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Flux Capacitor, Fighting the Phoenix, Heathercrest, Enlighten the Masses, Draggedout (hardcore), 8 p.m., donation.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, 6035 (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Big Paddy (world), 9 p.m.

Jim's Neighborhood Lounge, Risky Bizness Band (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Goya (metal), 9 p.m.

Kinfolks, Band Idiot (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Lounge in the Village, Lethal Lisa McCall Band (blues), 8 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Merry Christmas – Elvis, Buddy & Johnny Tribute (rock/pop), 8 p.m., $10.

The Public House, Mikel Lee (acoustic), 9 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Phunky Holiday Jam with Mother Funk Junction, Redraw the Farm and Monsters on Maple St. (blues), 8 p.m.

Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Ryan Chrys & The Roughcuts (country), 9 p.m.

The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.

Townhouse, Fishtank Piranhas (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Triple Nickel, Triple Nickel Anniversary Show (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night, with Fonda Cash, 8 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Traditional Irish Session, 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge (open mic), 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, DJ Press PlayDoe & Crew (dance), 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Zodiac, Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Sweet T's Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Jam Night (open mic), 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.