Bar and club gigs in the region 

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Rare Oulde Times (world), 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Open Mic with Dave Way and Mike Row, 8 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.

Adam's, Jeremy Facknitz (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Benny's,Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Snakeway, Lesser Degree (metal), 7 p.m.

Brues Alehouse, The Last Revel (folk), 7:30 p.m., $10-$15.

Jack Quinn's, Brian Clancy Pub Sing-Along (folk), 7:30 p.m.

The Lounge, Open Mic Night, 8 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, DJ Press PlayDoe & Crew (dance), 9 p.m.

Rico's, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake,Open Mic, 8 p.m.

click to enlarge Southern Oregon native Sandy Wells brings her country-pop songs to Stargazers Jan 6.

Adam's, Jeremy Facknitz (acoustic), 9 a.m.

Back East Bar & Grill, HTCR Band (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Black Sheep, The Matt Bloom Band, Christy Hays, Chase Kinter, Clayton Wyatt (Americana), 7 p.m.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

Fujiyama, Skip Moore's Piano Pop (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Avourneen (world), 8 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Wrestle With Jimmy (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Manitou Art Center, Music Jam (open mic), 5 p.m.

The Mezzanine, TREO (jazz), 5:30 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Last Patrol (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 7 p.m.; Jon E. Booth Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Fishtank Piranhas (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Stargazers, Sandy Wells (country), 8 p.m.

Triple S Brewing Co., Jeremy Facknitz (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Zodiac, SnailMate, Terrible Tom & The Dingbatz, Lord Damage, RichardraY (hip-hop), 8 p.m.

Back East Bar & Grill, HTCR Band (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Black Sheep, Enzo Ferrari (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Brues Alehouse, Badflower (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m., $8.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Crystola Roadhouse, Ashlee Tatum and Longshot Revival (country), 8 p.m.

Front Range Barbeque, Danny Karpel Farewell Jam (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, The Commoners (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Wrestle With Jimmy (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Johnny Graves and the Blue Waves (blues), 9 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Jacob Christopher Band, Kelly Pippin, John Dohm (country), 8 p.m., $3.

Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Goya (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Stargazers, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts (country), 8 p.m.

The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Obtuse, Coocoo Bad Brains, Sleeping In, Vase Vide (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $5-$7.

Jack Quinn's,Traditional Irish Session, 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge (open mic), 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, DJ Press PlayDoe & Crew (dance), 9 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night (hip-hop), 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.

Sun Mountain Cafe, Mike Sunjka, Gary Sanders (acoustic), 11 a.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke with Lil Bit, 8 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke with Big Boss Entertainment, 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Zodiac,Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Sweet T's Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke with Big Boss Entertainment, 9 p.m.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.