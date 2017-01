Bar and club gigs in the region 

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Front Range Barbeque, Willie Bean and Friends (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub, Fireweed (bluegrass), 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Open Mic with Roe and Dave Way, 8 p.m.

Playing Field Sports Bar, Cari Dell Trio Open Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Royal Castle Lounge & Grill, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band (jazz), 6 p.m.

Benny's Restaurant & Lounge, Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Bristol Brewing Company, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub, Irish Pub Songs with Brian Clancy (folk), 7:30 p.m.

The Lounge, Open Mic Night, 8 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Tie-Dye Leopard, Friendly White Neighbors, Noise Resort (rock/pop), 8 p.m., $10.

Rawkus, Mono/Poly, Tsuruda, DJ GBP (dance), 8:30 p.m., $9.95-$12.95.

Rico's Café and Wine Bar, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake, Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Benny's Restaurant & Lounge, 40 Oz. Freedom Fighters (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Hit the Shadows, Six Feet of Anger, The Dub Project, The Endless Line (metal), 7 p.m., $7-$10.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, The E.T.s (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Cowboy Church of Peyton, Acoustic Jam (acoustic), 5:30 p.m.

Crystola Roadhouse, Jim Jones (country), 7 p.m.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

Fujiyama, Skip Moore's Piano Pop (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m.

Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub, Wirewood Station (bluegrass), 8 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Trick Dog (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

McCabe's Tavern, Danny & The Fried Shrimp (Americana), 5:30 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, The BKG Artists Showcase (hip-hop), 9 p.m., $10-$15.

Peak Place Coffeehouse, Cocordion, Noble Youth (indie), 7 p.m.

Playing Field Sports Bar, Cari Dell Trio (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Rawkus, Terravita, Dr. Ozi (dance), 8:30 p.m., $11.95-plus.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson (blues), 7 p.m.

Sonterra Innovative Southwest Grill, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Drop The Hammer (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Stargazers, Quartet of Jazz Death (jazz), 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Hipbone (blues), 8 p.m.

Zodiac Venue and Bar, Hilary Scott (country), 9 p.m., $5.

click to enlarge Hawaiian reggae band The Late Ones will headline the One Love Club this Saturday.

Benny's Restaurant & Lounge, Cari Dell Trio (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Casket Path EP Release (metal), 7 p.m., $8-$10.

The Chicken Coop, Sofa Killers (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub, Tejon Street Corner Thieves (Americana), 9 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Mystic 7 (metal), 9 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Lounge in the Village, Ron Ivory (R&B), 8 p.m.

One Love Club, The Late Ones (world), 8 p.m., $15.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Goya (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

The Public House, Nick Davey (acoustic), 9 p.m.

Royal Castle Lounge & Grill, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

Sonterra Innovative Southwest Grill, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Bullitt Breed (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Stargazers, Colorado Floyd's Four-Year Anniversary Party (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Wooglin's Deli & Café, Frank Moore, Frank Schwartz (acoustic), 7 p.m., donation.

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 8 p.m.

Front Range Barbeque, AJ Gaither (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub, Traditional Irish Session (world), 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge (open mic), 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's Kitchen & Spirits, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, DJ Press PlayDoe & Crew (dance), 9 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night (hip-hop), 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson (blues), 5 p.m.

Sun Mountain Cafe, Mike Sunjka, Gary Sanders (acoustic), 11 a.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke with Lil Bit, 8 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke with Big Boss Entertainment, 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Zodiac Venue and Bar, Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Benny's Restaurant & Lounge, Sweet T's Rude Blues Jam (blues), 7 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke with Big Boss Entertainment, 9 p.m.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse Sports Grill, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.