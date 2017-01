Bar and club gigs in the region 

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Front Range Barbeque, Grant Sabin (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, The Memphis Strange (Americana), 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Open Mic Jam Night with Mike Roe and Dave Way, 8 p.m.

Playing Field Sports Bar, Open Jam hosted by Cari Dell (open mic), 8 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Soda Pop's Open Mic, 6 p.m.

click to enlarge Georgia art-school grads Passafire bring their reggae-rock to the Black Sheep Thursday.

Benny's,Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, Passafire, Project 432 (rock/pop), 8 p.m., $15.

Friends House Concerts, Tony Furtado Trio (Americana), 7 p.m., $30-$35.

Jack Quinn's, Irish Pub Songs with Brian Clancy, 7:30 p.m.

Palmer Ridge High School, FACE (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $20-$25.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, DJ Press PlayDoe & Crew (dance), 9 p.m.

Rico's, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

Sunshine Studios, Secondhand Serenade, Hawthorne Heights, Ronnie Winter (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m., $20-$25.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake,Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Back East Bar & Grill, Mystic 7 (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Benny's, Arch Hooks (blues), 8 p.m.

Black Forest Community Center, Ragged Union (bluegrass), 7 p.m., $5-$10.

Black Sheep, Cash'd Out (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $15-$18.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Fonda Cash (country), 9 p.m.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

Fujiyama, Skip Moore's Piano Pop (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Psychedelegates (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Old Souls Band (acoustic), 9 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Channel 27, Beatgrinder, Misdirection of Character (rock/pop), 8 p.m., $10

Playing Field Sports Bar, The Lethal Lisa McCall Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Rawkus, SoDown, Homemade Spaceship, The Dirty Gemstones, PHloEthik (dance), 9 p.m., $9.95-$14.95.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 7 p.m.; Soulsmith Unlimited (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Mo Mungus (world), 9 p.m.

Stargazers, Under a Blood Red Sky – U2 Tribute (rock/pop), 8 p.m., $12-$15.

The Buzz, Big Sky (bluegrass), 8 p.m.

Back East Bar & Grill, Martini Shot (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Benny's, Big Sky (bluegrass).

Black Sheep, Death Card, Bloodshot (hardcore), 7 p.m., $7-$10.

The Chicken Coop, Ashlee Tatum and Longshot Revival (country), 9 p.m.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

The Cow, Tinker's Damn Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

The Gold Room, Tony Exum Jr. Tribute to Isley Brothers (jazz), 8 p.m., $20-$40.

Jack Quinn's, Wild Mountain (folk), 8 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Rodney James and The High Gear Daddies (Americana), 9 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Lounge in the Village, Three of a Kind (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Matt Bloom Band, Cold Heart Revival (rock/pop), 9 p.m., $5-$10

Rawkus, Arius, NDEVR, Magnum, MVRTIVL LVW, Duper (dance), 9 p.m., $9.95-plus.

Ritz Grill, Ka'imi Hanano'eau (world), 9 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Justus League (blues), 9 p.m.

Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Cold Brew'd 40 (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Young Nuk (hip-hop), 8 p.m.

Spiritual Energy Exchange, Sound Healing Concert (world), 6:30-8 p.m., donation.

Stargazers, Smith House (folk), 8 p.m.

Subterranean Nightclub, Freak Out with Creatures, DJ Bear and DJ Obskur (dance), 9 p.m., $5-$10.

Sunshine Studios, Goya, He Kill 3, Region 5 (rock/pop), 7 p.m.

The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 8 p.m.

Jack Quinn's,Traditional Irish Session, 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge (open mic), 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, DJ Press PlayDoe & Crew (dance), 9 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night, 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke with Lil Bit, 8 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke with Big Boss Entertainment, 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Zodiac,Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Sweet T's Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.

Black Sheep, Bungler, Sabella, Kaonashi, Fortune's Fool (hardcore), 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke with Big Boss Entertainment, 9 p.m.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse,Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.