Bar and club gigs in the region 

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Karaoke (open mic), 9 p.m.

Front Range Barbeque, Evergreen Grass Band (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.

Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.

Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Open Mic Jam Night, 8 p.m.

Playing Field Sports Bar, Open Jam hosted by Cari Dell, 8 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.

Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.

Thirsty Parrot, Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.

Benny's, Jerry Roskin Jam (open mic), 8 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Irish Pub Songs with Brian Clancy, 7:30 p.m.

The Lounge, Open Mic Night, 8 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Twelve Valve Diesel, Jon Tyler Dohm (country), 9 p.m.

Rico's, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 8 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Start the Weekend Early with The Old Souls (blues), 7:30 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Villa Palmer Lake, Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Beau's Roadhouse, Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Benny's, Atomic Fireballs (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Black Sheep, TEQNiK Album Release Party (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $10.

Crystola Roadhouse, Nucleus (Americana), 7 p.m.

Frankie's Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.

Fujiyama, Skip Moore's Piano Pop (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Goya (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Manitou Art Center, Music Jam (open mic), 5 p.m.

The Mezzanine, TREO (jazz), 5:30 p.m.

My Club 420, Open Mic and Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Dirty Kings (dance), 9 p.m.

Playing Field Sports Bar, Phat Horn Doctors (R&B), 9 p.m.

Rawkus, Delta Heavy (dance), 8:30 p.m., $9.95-$14.95.

Rico's, The Mitguards (folk), 7:30 p.m.

Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Trick Dog (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Sunshine Studios, Rewind to 99 Benefit Concert (rock/pop), 7 p.m., $10-$15.

The Buzz, DJ Snipez (dance), 9 p.m.

Anchors Country Bar, Zac Charles and the Red (country), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Jam Factor (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Cleats Bar & Grill East, Karaoke (open mic), 9 p.m.

Crystola Roadhouse, TimeMachine (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Johnny's Navajo Hogan, Goya (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.

Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.

Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Kopesetic (rock/pop), 9 p.m.

Spiritual Energy Exchange, Sound Healing Concert (world), 6:30-8 p.m., donation.

The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.

Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.

Woodland Park Country Lodge, Karaoke, 6 p.m.

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night With Fonda Cash, 8 p.m.

Jack Quinn's, Traditional Irish Session, 3 p.m.

Kinfolks, "Turtle Soup" Open Jam with Dylan Fudge (open mic), 5 p.m.

La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.

Mother Muff's, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, DJ Press PlayDoe & Crew (dance), 9 p.m.

Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night, 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.

Sun Mountain Cafe, Mike Sunjka, Gary Sanders (acoustic), 11 a.m.

The Buzz, Karaoke with Lil Bit, 8 p.m.

Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.

McCabe's Tavern, Music Jam (open mic), 5 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke with Big Boss Entertainment (open mic), 9 p.m.

SouthSide Johnny's, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.

Zodiac, Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone (open mic), 8 p.m.

Alchemy, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 9 p.m.

Benny's, Sweet T's Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.

Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke with Big Boss Entertainment, 9 p.m.

The Buzz, Twofer Tuesdays and Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Townhouse, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.