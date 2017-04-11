Beck, Shins, Lindsay Buckingham & Christine McVie announce on-sale ticket dates 

click to enlarge Fleetwood Mac's Buckingham and McVie

A half century of nostalgia is drifting into Colorado this week, thanks to the announcement of upcoming on-sale dates for shows ranging from The Shins and Spoon to Lindsay Buckingham & Christine McVie.Red Rocks is responsible for a good number of these "legacy acts," including an especially eclectic pairing of Beck and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. (Actually, Florida Georgia Line and Nelly hooking up at the Pepsi Center sounds pretty special, too.)In other dispatches from yesteryear, Hudson Gardens has just unveiled a summer season that includes Loverboy, Lynyrd Skynyrd and The B-52s, while Chautauqua Auditorium is taking a somewhat more subdued approach with Lucinda Williams and the Drive-By Truckers.Here’s this week’s full list of new show announcements:multiple venues, Denver, June 2 & 3Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, July 11Ogden Theatre, Denver, July 22Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Aug. 26Pepsi Center, Denver, Sept. 30Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Oct. 5Paramount Theatre, July 27Hudson Gardens, Littleton, June 11Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, June 16-17Hudson Gardens, Littleton, July 18Boulder Theater, Boulder, July 21Hudson Gardens, Littleton, July 23Hudson Gardens, Littleton, July 28Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, July 31Hudson Gardens, Littleton, Aug. 6Hudson Gardens, Littleton, Aug. 27Boulder Theater, Boulder, Oct. 12