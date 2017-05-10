Craft beer abounds in the Pikes Peak region. Wherever you live, there's likely a brewery nearby serving unique recipes. Ahead of this year's Pints & Plates collaboration, we asked locals what they think about craft beer's popularity.

Angela Farmer of central Colorado Springs is an assistant controller.

Do you think craft beer is a fad or is it here to stay? Craft beers are totally here to stay. So many people have taken to trying all these specialized beers and it's not all about your standard run-of-the-mill lager or Sam Adams, like it was 20 years ago. So many way more delicious options, and more and more people love them.

Is craft beer still craft beer if it's bought out by a major corporation? I think a craft brewery being bought out by a major corporation does strip it of its "craft" badge. It's almost like selling out. If Miller or Budweiser wants to brew their own craft-styled beer, great, but let's face it — craft and corporate beer appeal to hugely different crowds. If big corporate buys the craft brews, it changes the flavor, feel and fun of the craft beer experience.

Have you ever tried to brew your own beer? No, but I would love to! I'm really into dark stouts and porters right now and going to breweries, most of what you find are wheats and IPAs. I think it would be fun to make my own and know how to make different variations of darker beers.

Taylor Angle of the Woodmen and Powers area is an electrical engineer.

Do you think craft beer is a fad or is it here to stay? Craft beer is here to stay. Every beer appeals to different people in different ways. There will always be a niche for every type, and craft beers/microbrews will exist to fill that niche.

Is craft beer still craft beer if it's bought out by a major corporation? In most situations, no. I feel like the brew process will lose some of the fidelity it garnered when it was brewed on a smaller scale. Industrialization and large-scale operations trend toward uniformity and you lose some of the magic of the microbrew in that transition. I'm sure some of the craft breweries can maintain their uniqueness after being bought out, but they'll definitely be in the minority.

What do you think about brewers resurrecting old recipes such as gose, dunkels and sours? It's fantastic. There are only so many IPAs and high-hop beers I can drink in a week. Having a wider breadth of choice at a brewery keeps me coming back.

Can there ever be too many craft breweries? Not currently, but I think Colorado Springs is approaching critical mass for breweries. Every brewery has its own appeal and I love each of them for a different reason but, eventually, a newly opened brewery will simply have no new ground to tread.

Jim Nanney of Peyton is a field engineer.

Do you think craft beer is a fad or is it here to stay? Craft beer is here to stay. However, IPAs are totally a fad. I'm convinced nobody really likes them. People just drink them because all the cool kids are doing it.

Is craft beer still craft beer if it's bought out by a major corporation? Sure, as long as they maintain the process and keep the batches small.

Craft beer or brand-name brews? I mostly prefer craft beer, but both have their place.

What do you think about brewers resurrecting old recipes such as gose, dunkels and sours? Never heard of gose, but I do like a good dunkel. Sour beer just sounds terrible. But, I don't really care how old or new the recipe is, as long as it tastes good

Which area of the country do you think is mastering the art of brewing? Colorado is doing a damn good job.