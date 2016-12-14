Bennet names Julies Levy Duvall as state aide 

click to enlarge File photo

Sen. Michael Bennet

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, last week named Julie Levy Duvall as head of his Colorado operations, based in Denver.

Duvall, a Colorado native, served on the Durango 9-R school board, was governor and public affairs director for BP America and was a partner and chief operations officer for a financial firm. As Bennet's state director, Levy will oversee constituent services and community engagement as well as day-to-day operations of regional offices in Denver, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, Durango, Pueblo and Alamosa.