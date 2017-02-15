February 15, 2017 News » Local News

Bernie Sanders' "supervolunteers" want to form a new progressive party 

click to enlarge AFGE/FLICKR
  • AFGE/Flickr
The "Bernie would've won" camp wants to draft the senator from Vermont to lead a new third party.

According to a press release, former staff, delegates and "supervolunteers" from Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign have come together to "embark on a nationwide effort to convince Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, to found a new party rooted in the progressive principles that awoke a political revolution during his campaign for the presidency." The campaign, "Draft Bernie for a People's Party," was conceived and is led by former national political outreach coordinator for Bernie 2016, Nick Brana.

