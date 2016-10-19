Best bets in Colorado Springs 

Whether it's a brick-and-mortar mainstay or the wide-open spaces, there's a lot to love about Colorado Springs.

click to enlarge Crystal Beckerdite

Crystal Beckerdite of near The Broadmoor is a figure skating instructor.

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you hear, "The Best of Colorado Springs"? Downtown. It's so eclectic. You can see everything, do anything down here. It's beautiful and everybody's welcome.

Where is the best place to go on a date? I used to like Symphony on the Green and stuff like that. They had all the movies in the park, and swing dancing. It was really fun; people would do picnics.

Where is the best place to take out-of-town visitors? Everyone loves Garden of the Gods.

click to enlarge Dalton Case

Dalton Case of north of Downtown is a management detailer.

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you hear, "The Best of Colorado Springs"? Just going up to the mountains, mountain biking. CityRock is right next door for rock climbing, you know, just all sorts of recreational stuff. Marijuana's a plus — it makes the days go by.

Where is the best place to go on a date? I like Fox & Hound. It's a pub and grill. There's a place called Coquette's — it's a French café, it's really nice. It all just depends on what the lady likes.

Where is the best place to take out-of-town visitors? We have a lot of good landmarks. Always have to run people out to Manitou Springs, because it's historic. I've taken a couple buddies up the Incline. Or just going out to dinner.

click to enlarge Judi Ingelido

Judi Ingelido of near Monument Creek is a retiree and member of the Colorado Democratic Party.

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you hear, "The Best of Colorado Springs"? The parks. I think that our parks are our biggest asset. We have so many nice green spaces, places for families to go, get outdoors, and just exercise and recreate.

Where is the best place to go on a date? I think a nice, casual kind of date would be to go to Rico's — and go on one of the nights where they have music, and get something there to eat. They have wine and chocolate.

Where is the best place to take out-of-town visitors? That would be hard because there are so many neat places, but I think that the place I'd want to make sure they saw here in Colorado Springs is Garden of the Gods.