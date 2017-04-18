Header Promo Spot
April 18, 2017

BierWerks Brewery's Germanophillic goodness 

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

There’s a lot of ground to cover at BierWerks Brewery, Woodland Park’s premier Germanophilic brewery. We get two flights (a steep $9/four beers), sampling eight of the 11 beers on tap, and a cheese crock ($6) — a tub of soft Wisconsin cheese-based spread (cheddar and bacon for us) — with a sizable plate of crackers, a beer snack.

Try a hellesbier for a thin but clean lager. Or, better, try it mixed with lemon soda in a house radler. We enjoy the grainy flavor in the blond ale, but for light beers, our favorite is the spot-on Bavarian Weissbier, with its clove-y yeast profile. The Düsseldorf-inspired altbier sips malty and lager-clean, an easy pick for amber fans. The pale ale bears hop fruitiness without going too bitter. The biggest beer on tap, the smoked doppelbock, bears good roast and caramel notes, reading almost meaty. The porter pleases, warm and dark, not too thick. Long story short, we’ll be back.

