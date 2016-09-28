September 28, 2016 Music » Reverb

Big Head Todd gets the blues 

click to enlarge Big Head Todd & The Monsters will curate a tribute to blues legend Willie Dixon at Pueblo's Memorial Hall.
  Big Head Todd & The Monsters will curate a tribute to blues legend Willie Dixon at Pueblo's Memorial Hall.

With the summer officially behind us, the next big dose of seasonal excitement seems to be Halloween, at least if my overzealous neighbors are any indication. (I certainly hope they're just getting a head start on decorating for the holiday, and they don't actually have several people with names such as "I.M. Dead" buried in their front lawn.)

At any rate, the first notable announced Hallow's Eve musical festivity comes courtesy of a Colorado music heavyweight: DeVotchKa has announced two Halloween Celebration shows on Oct. 28 and 29 at the Boulder Theater, joined by Denver's Violent Femmes tribute act the Dirty Femmes.

In the meantime, music fans can kick off the start of October with the third annual Rockabilly Expo on Oct. 1 at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium. In addition to the array of pinups, tattoos, vendors, and classic cars and bikes, there will, of course, be plenty of live music throughout the day, courtesy of Everywhere Elvis, Last Call Romance, High Gear Daddies and Galactic Pole Cats.

The U.S. Air Force Academy, meanwhile, has been quietly booking some high-profile acts to perform on the base, bringing Tim McGraw and Train to Falcon Stadium two weeks ago, and now featuring country stars Brad Paisley and Chase Bryant at Stillman Parade Field on Thursday, Sept. 29.

This isn't Paisley's first foray to Colorado Springs, as the talented guitarist and singer headlined the Broadmoor World Arena last year, where he showed his enthusiasm for the hometown crowd with plenty of references to Colorado women and/or rednecks and/or pot, along with a cover of Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way" and plenty of Peyton Manning footage. No word yet on his thoughts on Trevor Siemian, but given Paisley's affability with his audiences, I'm sure this is as good a chance as any to find out.

Fans of the blues — or Big Head Todd — will likely want to make a trip south on Sunday, Oct. 9 to Pueblo's Memorial Hall for a celebration of the legendary Willie Dixon. The "Big Head Blues Club" event features not only Big Head Todd & The Monsters, but guitarist/singer Mud Morganfield (who also happens to be the eldest son of Muddy Waters), Grammy-nominated harmonica player Billy Branch, who played with Dixon himself in the Chicago Blues All-Stars Band, and guitarist Ronnie Baker Brooks, the son of Lonnie Brooks and past headliner of the Chicago Blues Festival.

Mick and Keith themselves, barring some extraordinary circumstances, will not be making an appearance. click to tweet

With that, a quick look at the happenings this week:

Nu-metal band Disturbed, who have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity thanks to their moody cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence," hit the World Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 28, joined by Chevelle and Nothing More.

Berkeley-based electronic artist Minnesota plays Rawkus on Sept. 29, along with Calvin Hobbes, Magnum, MVRTIVL LVW, and Gueza.

Rolling Stones tribute act Satisfaction arrives at Stargazers Theatre on Sept. 30. Considering the confusion about whether Sir Paul McCartney was playing the Pikes Peak Center last week, let it be duly noted that Mick and Keith themselves, barring some extraordinary circumstances, will not be making an appearance.

Meanwhile, Blighter kicks off their two-week west coast tour with German metal act LOVEMACHINE at the Flux Capacitor on Sept. 30. Grindscape and 908 are also on the bill.

Finally, Vienna-based purveyors of punk-rock/rockabilly, Kitty in a Casket, make their return to the Zodiac on Sunday, Oct. 2, joined by Terrible Tom & the Dingbatz and Just Another Monster.

Send news, photos and music to reverb@csindy.com.

