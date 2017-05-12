Big news for jazz fans, The Family Crest, Jack Antonoff and more music 

Some excellent news for local jazz fans, as Denver-based guitarist Mitch Chmara and local guitarist Alan Joseph will join forces for a concert at Motif on Thursday, May 25. Joseph, originally hailing from Detroit, has performed with the likes of Bernadette Peters, Herb Ellis, Dave Valentin and The Fifth Dimension. He’s has been featured at the Wichita Jazz Festival and Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz at The Broadmoor.



The Chicago-born Chmara, whose creative versatility and facility on the guitar have earned him comparisons to the likes of Ted Greene, Jimi Hendrix and George Benson, can at this point safely be called a Colorado musical legend, even if he’s not quite a household name. Chmara has performed with organist/trumpeter Joey DeFrancesco and saxophonist Richie Cole and, as an educator, has taught students worldwide. The pairing of Chmara and Joseph should result in an evening of jazz at the highest level, and one that deserves attention from guitarists and guitar aficionados of all stripes.



Meanwhile, here are some notable shows taking place across Colorado in the weeks ahead:



The Family Crest come to Denver's Lost Lake Lounge May 22.

Elephant Revival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 21Soundgarden, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 22Trevor Sensor, Lost Lake Lounge, Denver, May 22Bleachers, Rawkus, May 23Chris Stapleton, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 23Midnight Oil, Paramount Theatre, Denver, May 23Yngwie Malmsteen, Summit Music Hall, Denver, May 23Jean-Michel Jarre, 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, May 24JoJo, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, May 24The Accidentals, Songbird Cellars, Pueblo, May 25Digable Planets, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, May 26Heather Maloney, Songbird Cellars, Pueblo, May 26Justin Townes Earle, The Sadies, Bluebird Theater, Denver, May 26MeadowGrass Music Festival, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, May 26-28Denver Day of Rock, Downtown Denver, May 27My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, EXDO Event Center, Denver, May 27Avatar, Hi-Dive, Denver, May 29Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, with Joe Walsh, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 29-30Spaceface, Hi-Dive, Denver, May 30Brandy Clark, Bluebird Theater, Denver, May 31Trey Anastasio, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 31Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival, various locations in Denver, June 2-3Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 6Modest Mouse, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 6Metallica, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, June 7New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 10Loverboy, Survivor, Hudson Gardens, Littleton, June 11Chicago and The Doobie Brothers, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, June 13Future, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 13At the Drive-In, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 15Drive-By Truckers, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, June 16-17Afrodesiac, Fox Theatre, Boulder, June 17Bands in the Backyard Festival, Pueblo, June 17Gramatik, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, June 17Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Paramount Theatre, Denver, June 18Vans Warped Tour, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 25Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 29The Builders and the Butchers, Hi-Dive, Denver, June 29-30Rise Against, Deftones, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 30Umphrey’s McGee, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, June 30-July 2

Here’s what else is playing around this week:



Jack Antonoff of Fun fame will bring his Bleachers side-project to Rawkus on May 23.

Wednesday 5/17

Thursday 5/18

Friday 5/19

Saturday 5/20

Sunday 5/21

Tuesday 5/23

8th St. Lounge, Open Mic & Karaoke Night with Fonda Cash, 9 p.m.Black Sheep, Aethere, Rival Choir, Inficier, Fall of Scylla (metal), 7 p.m., $8-$10.Cleats Bar & Grill East, Karaoke, 8 p.m.Historic Ute Inn, Open Mic hosted by Dan Carlisle, 7 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, The Shaky Hand String Band (Americana), 7 p.m.Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.One Love Club, Open Mic Wednesdays with Logan LaValley, 7 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Open Mic Jam Night, 9 p.m.Playing Field Sports Bar, Karaoke, 6 p.m.Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.Royal Castle, Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.Shae’s Eats & Spirits, Open Mic Wednesdays with Rob Dylan, 8 p.m.Studio A64, Open Mic, 9 p.m.The Warehouse, Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.Whistle Pig, Soda Pop’s Open Mic, 6 p.m.Bar Louie, Brian Parton​ (acoustic), 10 p.m.Black Sheep, Rittz, Black Pegasus (hip-hop), 7 p.m.Bristol Brewing, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.Fujiyama, Skip Moore’s Piano Pop (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Irish Pub Songs with Brian Clancy, 7:30 p.m.Patty Jewett Bar & Grill, Craig Walter (acoustic), 6 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Embrace the Dirt (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Rico’s, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Jazz Express, 7 p.m.Axe and the Oak, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 7 p.m.Back East Bar & Grill, Fishtank Piranhas (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Benny’s, 40 Oz. Freedom Fighters (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Black Sheep, Xandria, Kobra and the Lotus, Once Human, One Way to Live, Dying Blynd (metal), 7 p.m.Cleats Bar & Grill East, Blynd Mojo (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Cowboy Church of Peyton, Acoustic Jam, 5:30 p.m.Frankie’s Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Blue Frog (blues), 7 p.m.Jives Coffee Lounge, Beatidudes (acoustic), 7 p.m.Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, Bullitt Breed (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Kinfolks, Nick Davey (acoustic), 8 p.m.La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.McCabe’s Tavern, Danny & The Fried Shrimp (Americana), 5:30 p.m.Mother Muff’s, Tinker’s Damn Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Geek Strong, Charlie Pendergraft (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Rawkus, Downlink (dance), 8:30 p.m., $19.95-plus.Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.Stargazers, Audrey Bussanich, Wendy Woo (Americana), 7 p.m.The Buzz, DJ Snipez (dance), 9 p.m.Back East Bar & Grill - Monument, Kopesetic (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Back East Bar & Grill, Fishtank Piranhas (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Benny’s, Last Patrol (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Black Sheep, Top Flite Empire (hip-hop), 7 p.m.Cross Roads Arena, Ashlee Tatum and Longshot Revival (country), 8 p.m.Crystola Roadhouse, Dallas Alley Band (R&B), 8 p.m.Descar’s Roadside Bar & Grill, Neil Z.​ (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, Trick Dog (rock/pop), 9 p.m.La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Lounge in the Village, Risky Bizness Band (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Clifton, Braithwaite, Jon Tyler Dohm (rock/pop), 9 p.m., $5-$10.Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.Spiritual Energy Exchange, Sound Healing Concert (world), 6:30-8 p.m., donation.Stargazers, T.G. Sheppard and Janie Fricke with Moore & Moore (country), 7 p.m.The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m.Crystola Roadhouse, Dallas Alley Band (R&B), 2 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Traditional Irish Session, 3 p.m.La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Mother Muff’s, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night, 9 p.m.Benny’s, Sweet T’s Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.Black Sheep, The Hold Up, Darenots, Chivalry, Ballyhoo! (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke with Big Boss Entertainment, 9 p.m.Playing Field Sports Bar, DJ Night (dance), 8 p.m.