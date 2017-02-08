Bill Hybl honored with namesake in City for Champions project 

click to enlarge Courtesy UCCS

Longtime community booster, former U.S. Olympic Committee president and CEO of El Pomar Foundation Bill Hybl is being honored by the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, which is naming its sports medicine and performance center for him.

The William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center is being developed as part of the Springs’ City for Champions tourism package. The naming, announced Feb. 1, recognizes El Pomar’s longtime support and its backing of the university’s efforts to redevelop North Nevada Avenue, which is the site for the new facility, with a $4 million donation in 2014.

“El Pomar Foundation and Bill Hybl have been ardent supporters of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs,” Chancellor Pam Shockley-Zalabak said in a release, noting his “legendary contributions to amateur athletes.” Hybl also chairs the United States Olympic Endowment.

Construction of the new sports medicine center, to be built beside the Lane Center for Academic Health Sciences, will begin within the next 18 months and open in late 2019. The center will include human performance testing, training, research and education, medical-based fitness, athletic training, physical therapy, an orthopedic anchor, and sports medicine-focused primary care, among other disciplines.

In a release, Hybl credited UCCS with advancing the “grand vision” for Colorado Springs.