Bingo Burger's huge drip factor 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Some of the most viscerally satisfying meals I’ve had came in paper bags that get structurally worrisome oil stains over the course of a five-minute walk. This Pueblo import takes tips from Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s — not the objectification of women to sling meat, but the huge drip factor. The bottom of the sweet, fluffy, too-small-for-the-filling bun reliably dissolves before any given burger’s half done, but hey, that’s sexy, right?The Ba-Ba burger ($11.50), April’s special, tastes light and satisfying as a 1/3-pound lamb patty with red Pueblo chilies, lemon-rosemary aioli, and a fried egg. On the regular menu, the monstrous Incline ($10) gets bacon, Pueblo chilies, house pimento cheese, and chipotle ranch on a bingo patty — beef with the chilies mixed in. The peppers, bacon and pimento drown out the chipotle, but it’s decadent. To accompany fries ($2.50/regular), skip Thai chili ketchup, Mae Ploy sticky-sweet, for a roasted-garlic bleu dip.