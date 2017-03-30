Bison Brothers Food Truck makes Colorado Springs debut 

click to enlarge Ben Geiger

Local Ben Geiger has opened a new food truck. Dubbed Bison Brothers Food Truck (mobile business, 217-2123, bisonbrothersfoodtruck.com), Geiger’s business will offer bison sliders, chili and more, operating on the brewery circuit, plus three or four lunch stops per week at Bearded Lady Custom Tattoo Company, at Eighth Street and Colorado Avenue. The name’s a little bit misleading — he says there’s no actual sibling effort here. The name sounded good.Geiger, a Philadelphia native, moved to the Springs in the early 2000s. He grew up in his parents’ and grandparents’ kitchens, always helping out with something. Later, he says he spent five or six years working at Springs-area chain restaurants. In 2015, after a stint in retail, he wanted to own his own business. Drawing from his lifelong love of cooking, he bought a food truck.“The initial investment costs aren’t quite as high as a brick-and-mortar location,” he explains. The truck opened for business over the weekend of Friday, March 17.