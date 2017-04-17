Blackfield makes it enjoyable to wallow in moroseness 

Blackfield, "Blackfield V"

Some who know of Steven Wilson's reputation as a modern-day progressive rock hero might shy away from Blackfield, thinking it's another of his ambitious, musically knotty works. But this long-running collaboration with Israeli singer-songwriter Aviv Geffen is instead a vehicle for the astoundingly prolific Wilson to express his most accessible pop leanings. Heartbreak, melancholy and regret are Blackfield's stock in trade, butmakes it enjoyable to wallow in moroseness. Geffen's predilection for lyrical repetition is surprisingly effective here. Shimmering and beautiful string arrangements provide a lush backdrop for minor-key ear candy, and "Sorrys" suggests that Geffen's voice is likely to grow on listeners who give it a chance. The single "From 44 to 48" is representative of the quality found within every track on. It's a strong contender for the year's best album.