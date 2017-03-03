March 03, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Blue Fish Distillery is all things good 

Blue Fish was launched last year by owner John Fisher, a former mechanical engineer and Downslope Distilling Distillery School grad. He mans an eight-seat tasting room attached to his nano distillery, Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., Fridays, 3-8 p.m. and Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. He’s not licensed to serve cocktails — only pour neat samples or drinks utilizing no other liquor (e.g., a Rum-and-Coke). You may just wish to pick up a bottle of Blue Fish Vodka, Pikes Peak Clear or American White Rum (around $24 to $28 each) at one of a half-dozen liquor stores (including Cheers and Coaltrain) or try it at spots like Urban Steam or Red Gravy.

Each 80-proof spirit starts with evaporated cane juice. Then the Vodka sees barley; the Clear, Nature’s Path Corn Flakes (yes, the cereal); and the Rum, blackstrap molasses. The Vodka’s sweet and smooth. Honey from the cereal comes through in the Clear, great in an iced tea drink recipe (on his Facebook page) called the Aft Deck. The Rum’s most interesting solo on account of the rich molasses. We also try an excellent liqueur he’s mixed with cold-brewed Black Forest R&R Coffee, plus an Apple Pie mix with the Clear, beautiful with baking spices. All good things.

