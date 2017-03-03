Blue Fish Distillery is all things good 

click to enlarge
Blue Fish was launched last year
by owner John Fisher, a former mechanical engineer and Downslope Distilling Distillery School grad. He mans an eight-seat tasting room attached to his nano distillery, Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., Fridays, 3-8 p.m. and Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. He’s not licensed to serve cocktails — only pour neat samples or drinks utilizing no other liquor (e.g., a Rum-and-Coke). You may just wish to pick up a bottle of Blue Fish Vodka, Pikes Peak Clear or American White Rum (around $24 to $28 each) at one of a half-dozen liquor stores (including Cheers and Coaltrain) or try it at spots like Urban Steam or Red Gravy.
Each 80-proof spirit starts with evaporated cane juice. Then the Vodka sees barley; the Clear, Nature’s Path Corn Flakes (yes, the cereal); and the Rum, blackstrap molasses. The Vodka’s sweet and smooth. Honey from the cereal comes through in the Clear, great in an iced tea drink recipe (on his Facebook page
) called the Aft Deck. The Rum’s most interesting solo on account of the rich molasses. We also try an excellent liqueur he’s mixed with cold-brewed Black Forest R&R Coffee, plus an Apple Pie mix with the Clear, beautiful with baking spices. All good things.