Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 15, 2017 Music » Album Reviews

BNQT is an eclectic supergroup mélange in oddball styles 

By

Tools

BNQT VOLUME 1
  • BNQT Volume 1
In the aftermath of Franz Ferdinand’s unusual 2015 collaboration with Sparks, Franz frontman Alex Kapranos has now returned as part of a countrified supergroup with Jason Lytle of Grandaddy, as well as members of Band of Horses, Midlake and Travis. BNQT’s 10-track Volume 1 emulates The Traveling Wilburys in presentation, but thankfully doesn’t try to mimic the sound. Rather than go for breezy Southern California, the recording leverages Lytle’s voice in “Mind of a Man” and other tracks, while going for the epic Franz Ferdinand guitar sound in “Hey Banana.” The result is an eclectic supergroup mélange in the style of Monsters of Folk. There are times when the orchestration might be a little heavy — and every band member may not deliver an equal contribution — but what could easily have been an alt-country misfire has turned out to be a fascinating smorgasbord of oddball styles.
File next to: Grandaddy, Franz Ferdinand, Wilco

More Album Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Album Reviews

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation