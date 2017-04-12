Bone Thugs -N- Harmony and Peelander-Z at the Black Sheep, and more local shows 

click to enlarge File photo

The Black Sheep is keeping busy this week.

Keep an eye on the listings for the Black Sheep, as the venue hosts a number of notable acts this week. On Thursday, April 13, Bone Thugs -N- Harmony will take the stage with support from local standouts BullHead*ded and Teqnik G. April 14 brings Japanese punk act Peelander-Z, who need to be seen to be properly understood. They’ll be joined by The Sleights, Shiii Whaaa and The Youthful Nothings.

Meanwhile, here are some notable shows taking place across Colorado in the weeks ahead:



click to enlarge Nicole Anne Robbins

Bleached are coming to Denver’s Summit Music Hall April 19.

Real Estate, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, April 12Bon Jovi, Pepsi Center, Denver, April 14The Koffin Kats, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, April 14Mickey Avalon, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, April 14Kansas, Paramount Theatre, Denver, April 18The Damned, Summit Music Hall, Denver, April 19Ravi Coltrane, Dazzle Jazz, Denver, April 19Gucci Mane, Ogden Theatre, Denver, April 20Of Montreal, Bluebird Theater, Denver, April 20Thievery Corporation, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, April 21Silversun Pickups, Ogden Theatre, Denver, April 23Dan + Shay, Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, April 27Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Ogden Theatre, Denver, April 28Killswitch Engage, Anthrax, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, April 28Wovenhand, Marquis Theater, Denver, April 28Peter Hook and The Light, Summit Music Hall, Denver, April 29PJ Harvey, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 2Balance and Composure, Black Sheep, May 3Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, May 4The 1975, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 6-7Flogging Molly, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 13Lettuce, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 13Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 16Elephant Revival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 21Soundgarden, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 22Midnight Oil, Paramount Theatre, Denver, May 23Jean-Michel Jarre, 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, May 24Jethro Tull with the Colorado Symphony, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 26MeadowGrass Music Festival, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, May 26-28Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, with Joe Walsh, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 29-30Trey Anastasio, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 31

click to enlarge Telluride winners the Blue Canyon Boys will pay a visit to Stargazers Theatre Friday.

Front Range Barbeque, Miles Over Mountains (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, The Tejon Street Corner Thieves (Americana), 7 p.m.Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.One Love Club, Open Mic Wednesdays with Logan LaValley, 7 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Open Mic Jam Night, 9 p.m.Stargazers, Elijah Bossenbroek, Audrey Bussanich (indie), 7 p.m.The Warehouse, Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.Black Sheep, Bone Thugs -N- Harmony, BullHead*ded, TEQNiK G, Seenloc w/ #PressPlayDoe719 (hip-hop), 7 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Embrace the Dirt (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Rico’s, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.Songbird Cellars — Pueblo, Yarn (folk), 7:30 p.m.Stargazers, Simon and Garfunkel Through the Years by Bookends (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Black Forest Community Center, Prairie Como & Friends (country), 7 p.m.Black Sheep, Peelander-Z, The Sleights, Shiii Whaaa (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Benny’s, Big Sky (bluegrass), 8 p.m.Black Forest Community Center, Prairie Como & Friends (country), 7 p.m.Black Sheep, Peelander-Z, The Sleights, Shiii Whaaa (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Historic Ute Inn, Johnny Graves and the Blue Waves (blues), 8 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Grant Sabin (blues), 8 p.m.Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, Suga Bear & The Show Time Band (R&B), 8:30 p.m.Margarita at Pine Creek, Acme Bluegrass (bluegrass), 6:45 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Post Paradise, Monsters on Maple Street (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.Stargazers, Blue Canyon Boys, Sons and Brothers (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.Back East Bar & Grill, Sofa Killers (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Benny’s, Blue Frog (blues), 8 p.m.Black Sheep, Texas Hippie Coalition, Iridium, Sabbatar, Enduality (metal), 7 p.m.The Gold Room, The Wooks (country), 7:30 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, The McDeviants (world), 8:30 p.m.Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, Suga Bear & The Show Time Band (R&B), 8:30 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Alpha The Musical, Rock Paper Scissors, Fairlight De Torres (rock/pop), 9 p.m.The Public House, Mikel Lee (acoustic), 9 p.m.Rawkus, AFK, Decadon, MVRTIVL LVW, RMC (dance), 8:30 p.m.Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.Spiritual Energy Exchange, Sound Healing Concert (world), 6:30-8 p.m., donation.The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m.Black Sheep, Larry and His Flask (bluegrass), 7 p.m.Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night, 9 p.m.Sun Mountain Cafe, Mike Sunjka, Gary Sanders (acoustic), 11 a.m.Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin’s Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.Zodiac’s, Isenordal, Modok, Saus, Oaken Throne (metal), 8 p.m.Black Sheep, For the Win, Rookie Of The Year, The New Low, Tonight We Rise (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Lisa Loeb (rock/pop), 7 p.m. Karaoke with Big Boss Entertainment, 9 p.m.Benny’s, Sweet T’s Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.