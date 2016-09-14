Braised Chicken with Dill Pickled Cucumbers and Mustard 

click to enlarge Corey Wilson

Ingredients

2 to 3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and drumsticks

1 c. flour seasoned with 1 tbsp. Diamond Crystal salt and 1 tbsp. ground black pepper

2 oz.-plus pure olive oil

4 medium shallots, thinly sliced

2 whole dill cucumber pickles, roughly chopped

1/3 c. prepared spicy brown mustard

1 c. white wine

3 c. chicken stock (store-bought is fine)

1 oz. fresh tarragon, stems removed and chopped

3 oz. thinly sliced prosciutto or jamon iberico, thinly julienned

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Dredge/toss all of the chicken pieces in the well-seasoned flour (shake-and-bake method works just fine).

In a heavy Dutch oven over medium heat, brown chicken pieces in olive oil on all sides, rendering as much fat from the skin as possible. Work in batches and do not overcrowd the chicken. When browned, reserve chicken pieces to a platter. After all chicken is browned and removed, pour off all but 2 to 3 tablespoons of the oil and chicken fat. Add shallots to Dutch oven and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes, adding pickles, mustard and white wine.

Stir up all the browned bits from the pan and let the liquid reduce until it is almost dry. Add chicken stock and stir thoroughly; bring to a boil. Add browned chicken pieces with thigh skin down as well as any accumulated juices. The chicken should be partially submerged but not fully. Cover and transfer the pan to the preheated oven.

Cook a total of 35 to 40 minutes, turning the chicken skin-side-up after 15 minutes. Check one of the larger thighs to be sure that the internal temperature is 165 degrees against the bone. While chicken is braising, fry the julienned ham in just a touch of oil, stirring frequently until it's crispy. When chicken is done remove from pan, sprinkle with tarragon and ham, and allow it to cool for 15 minutes. Serve with white rice, crusty bread or pasta. This will be even better if made a day ahead of time and gently reheated on the stovetop. Serves 4.

Aftertaste

To me, winter is the time for pickles. Summer you eat as many fresh crunchy veggies as possible and put the rest up for the winter as pickles. This hearty chicken stew is perfect for a Sunday supper in January when the only thing visible in the garden are snow-covered hoops and tomato cages. The dilled pickles brighten this dish with just enough acidity to cut through the richness. The crispy ham adds punches of salt and a textural element. For extra credit or variety, substitute a jar of chopped spicy dilly beans. Enjoy while planning next summer's garden.

— Submitted by chef/owner Corey Wilson