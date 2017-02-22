February 22, 2017 Food & Drink » Recipes

Bread pudding with chocolate and raspberries 

Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub

click to enlarge Bread pudding with chocolate and raspberries - BRIENNE BOORTZ
  • Brienne Boortz
  • Bread pudding with chocolate and raspberries

Ingredients

10 eggs

1 qt. milk

2 c. heavy cream

1½ c. sugar

1 tbsp. vanilla

4½ c. bread (fresh or stale), cut into 1-inch cubes

2 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

½ c. semisweet chocolate chips

1 c. raspberries

1 tbsp. cinnamon

whipped cream, optional

Preparation

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Crack eggs into a bowl and beat. Add milk, cream, sugar and vanilla, and mix thoroughly.

Place cubed bread and softened butter in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with chocolate chips and raspberries. Pour custard over bread, then press the bread to help it soak up the custard. Sprinkle cinnamon on top. Bake for 90 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time. The pudding is ready when the middle is no longer runny. Chill in refrigerator.

To serve, cut into squares and heat on high in microwave for 45 seconds. Top with whipped cream, if desired.

Aftertaste

This is by far our most popular dessert and a staple in Ireland and England. Great to share as a couple, it's rich, sweet and the perfect complement to wine, coffee or whiskey after dinner. The recipe can be adjusted to suit your own taste. Try different fruits or white chocolate if you prefer. Whipped cream, ice cream and pretty much anything else can be incorporated into it once you have the basics down.

— Submitted by chef Yanira Almendares

  • Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub

