Bristol hosts successful Firkin Rendezvous, announces Smokebrush Porter release 

On Saturday, February 13, Bristol Brewing Company
hosted its 13th annual Firkin Rendezvous
. Surprising nobody, the 41 breweries who showed up delivered, in spades. No surprise, Colorado Springs' and Woodland Park's breweries had a strong showing. Check out the video below for our interviews with Fieldhouse Brewing Co.
, Iron Bird Brewing Co.
, Ute Pass Brewing Co.
, Fossil Craft Beer Co.
, Smiling Toad Brewery
, and Cerberus Brewing Co
.
For trends, sticking out among the many fruit-aged IPAs and coffee beers, we saw four mole stouts and porters, inspired by rich mole poblano sauce. Chocolate does play nice with oft-chocolatey dark-roasted malts used in these beers, and pairing that with various hot peppers and, for some breweries, vanilla and/or cinnamon, makes for a quality winter ale. We thoroughly enjoyed Iron Bird's bourbon-aged take, but for heat alone, Littleton's Locavore Beer Works
sticks out with a restrained but still fiery use of ghost peppers.
Speaking of porters, Bristol has announced the release date for this year's Smokebrush porter. This tenth-annual event
will take place on Thursday, March 2. Per usual, all proceeds go to benefit the Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts
. This year's label was designed by Smokebrush executive director Don Goede. Expect live music by Crystal and Curious, The Kinnikinniks, and Bob Tudor.