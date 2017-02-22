click to enlarge Brienne Boortz

Broiled Lemon Dill Norwegian Salmon with Braised Scottish Langoustines

Ingredients

2 6-oz. fillets Norwegian salmon

olive oil

salt and black pepper

2 tbsp. minced fresh dill

1 whole lemon, halved

2 whole langoustines

1 tbsp. minced garlic

I tbsp. minced parsley

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 c. white wine

Preparation

Preheat oven broiler. Coat the salmon fillets with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and sprinkle with dill. Place in greased baking dish and broil on high for 6 minutes. Squeeze half a lemon over the salmon, then broil for another 6 minutes. Remove from oven and squeeze the other half of the lemon over the fish.

While the salmon cooks, sweat the garlic and parsley in butter. Add the langoustines. Sauté in the hot pan for 1 minute, then add white wine. Cover and cook over medium heat for 8 minutes.

Serve salmon and langoustines with mashed potatoes and broccolini sautéed with butter and garlic. Makes two servings.

Aftertaste

Unlike much of the farmed salmon on the market, the Norwegian salmon from Whole Foods Market is from four family salmon farms committed to sustainable practices, no GMOs in the feed or in the salmon, no copper line nets, no added antibiotics, and no artificial colors. The Kvaroy Fiskeoppdrett is on a small island near the Arctic Circle inhabited by only 70 people, many of whom work for the family fish farm. They produce strong and healthy fish which makes for a tasty fish dish.

— Submitted by Whole Foods Market seafood team leader Chris Miller