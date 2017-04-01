Brues Alehouse is still killing it 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

On a gorgeous Saturday afternoon, the Brues dining area is packed with people. The kitchen is so backed up that the server warns us there’s a 45-minute wait for food. It’s good to see the popularity this renovated cop shop has accrued, but fortunately for us, we’re just there for a few beers. We get a seven-beer flight ($13), which constitutes everything on tap this day. Short version: They’re still killing it.Probation ale sees a light maltiness and mild Noble hop spice, a stepping stone for light lager lovers. Valve 3 Amber ale sips roasty and clean, almost lager-clean. Leadhead IPA runs grapefruit-forward, with a moderate hoppy nose, but for all the hop-back and dry-hopping, it’s pretty mild, and none of its five hop varietals — Citra, Mosaic, Cascade, Centennial, Simcoe — stand out. Brüefestbeer will satisfy Märzen fans, with a pleasant caramel maltiness. Our favorite, Boneman blonde, bears big, fruity esters and a surprising 8 percent ABV. For stouts, Manther’s Milk Stout reads thinner and bone-dry. Storyteller stout drinks like dark roast coffee with boozy, fruity notes.