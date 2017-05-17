Bullhead*ded, We Are Not a Glum Lot, and The Sleights ready new releases 

click to enlarge Mike Searle

Even less of a lot: We Are Not a Glum Lot have slimmed down to a trio and are wrapping up sessions for their forthcoming sophomore album.

With winter safely behind us, Colorado Springs musicians are gradually coming out of hibernation with a batch of releases.

First up are local hip-hop standouts Bullhead*ded, who unveiled a short film/music video for "Snuffed" on May 12, which is both the first music video from the group and the first single from their upcoming album, Brazen. Bullhead*ded opened for Rakim at the Black Sheep in March of this year, the latest appearance in an impressive list of opening performances that includes Mos Def, Warren G, Hieroglyphics and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Meanwhile, indie/post-rock act We Are Not a Glum Lot is gearing up to release their as-yet-untitled sophomore LP — their third overall release and first as a trio — which was recorded at Adam Hawkins' Right Heel Studios. Frontman Sam Erickson says the seven-track album will be "a lot heavier than what people might expect," and says the band is planning on starting a crowdfunding campaign to cover pressing costs.

Looking further ahead, punk quartet The Sleights are also preparing to release their third EP, the ever-relevantly titled Fake News. The release will be available next month and launched with a show at The Playing Field Sports Bar Jun. 9, on a bill with Salt Lake City's Life Has a Way and Hi-Fi Murder, along with locals Minus Well, Dead Wave and The Youthful Nothings.

On the live front, with genre-centric MeadowGrass, 71Grind and Blues Under the Bridge all coming up, there's a less-publicized concert series fast approaching that also deserves attention. Plus, it comes at everyone's favorite price: free. You can take advantage of Stargazers Theatre's Summer Fun concert series this Friday, May 19, with a show featuring Audrey Bussanich and the Wendy Woo Band. Bussanich, a young Colorado Springs native and classically trained multi-instrumentalist, will be celebrating the release of her debut EP, Southern Side, which explores her influences, "ranging from the impressionist composers of the 18th century to the rock and Americana of the 1960s." Along with her solo work, you might recognize Bussanich as the keyboardist from local alt-folk quintet The Cold Heart Revival, who are also currently working on an LP.

Wendy Woo, of course, has been a Colorado music exemplar over the years, boasting a place in the Westword Music Awards Hall of Fame and performances at Red Rocks, Nashville's Bluebird Café and New York City's The Bitter End, among others.

As the year continues, attendees of the Summer Fun concert series can anticipate performances by Suga Bear, Starburn, Balanced Rock, 6035, The Verdict, Martini Shot, Wrestle with Jimmy, Plain as Day and even the Pikes Peak Brass Band. Check the calendar at stargazerstheatre.com for full dates and details.

Finally, some excellent news for local jazz fans, as Denver-based guitarist Mitch Chmara and local guitarist Alan Joseph will join forces for a concert at Motif on Thursday, May 25. Joseph, originally hailing from Detroit, has performed with the likes of Bernadette Peters, Herb Ellis, Dave Valentin and The Fifth Dimension. He's has been featured at the Wichita Jazz Festival and Earl Klugh's Weekend of Jazz at The Broadmoor.

The Chicago-born Chmara, whose creative versatility and facility on the guitar have earned him comparisons to the likes of Ted Greene, Jimi Hendrix and George Benson, can at this point safely be called a Colorado musical legend, even if he's not quite a household name. Chmara has performed with organist/trumpeter Joey DeFrancesco and saxophonist Richie Cole and, as an educator, has taught students worldwide. The pairing of Chmara and Joseph should result in an evening of jazz at the highest level, and one that deserves attention from guitarists and guitar aficionados of all stripes.

Send news, photos and music to reverb@csindy.com