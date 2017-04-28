Search
April 28, 2017 Music » Album Reviews

Buttercup's Battle of Flowers isn't what you think it is 

BUTTERCUP, "BATTLE OF FLOWERS"
  Buttercup, "Battle of Flowers"
With a name like Buttercup — not to mention album art scattered with flowers — one might expect Battle of Flowers to be a collection of winsome, treacly pop. Alas, no: Slashing electric guitars abound here. The melodies are rooted in pop convention, every song has a strong hook, and there’s an anthemic quality to some of the group’s songwriting. Clever arrangement details are employed: “Gud Girls” shifts between minimalist, almost all-vocals sections and a twitchy, new wave rave. The mixing of shade and light is a big part of the Buttercup approach: One moment, “How to Think More About Sex” finds the singer shouting aggressively about wanting a tender touch. The next moment, a vocal chorus plaintively asks “why don’t you love me any more?” The group’s sense of humor also comes through on “Open On/Shut Off,” which conjures up thoughts of Police drummer Stewart Copeland’s Klark Kent persona.
File next to: Sugar, Crowded House

