Canada is one step closer to nationwide marijuana legalization 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just got dreamier. On April 13, he fulfilled a major campaign pledge: the legalization of recreational marijuana nationwide. If the legislation, carried by lawmaker Bill Blair, a former police chief, becomes law, Canada will be the second country in the world to legalize marijuana across the board. (Uruguay was the first.)

According to The New York Times, the proposal calls for purchasers to be at least 18 years old and for them to be able to possess up to an ounce at a time. Provinces would be able to decide where and how cannabis can be sold. Some only allow liquor sales at government-run stores, so the same could happen for weed.

Canada is generally tax-friendlier than the U.S., though taxes on marijuana sales aren't specified in the bill. In the past, the country has taxed cigarettes so highly that a black market emerged for cigarettes smuggled from the U.S. — a fate policymakers say they want to avoid with weed, as eliminating the existing black market is a stated goal of legalization. Beefy criminal penalties for distributing to minors are built into the bill.