Caramel Stuffed Churros

Ingredients

For churros:

2/3 c. flour

1/3 tsp. baking powder

2/3 c. water

3 tbsp. unsalted butter

¼ tsp. salt

4 tsp. white sugar, plus ½ c. for coating

2 eggs

¾ tsp. Mexican vanilla extract

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

vegetable oil for frying (about 2 c.)

For caramel:

3 tbsp. salted butter

¾ c. brown sugar

¼ c. white sugar

½ c. heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp. Mexican vanilla extract

Directions

For churro batter:

In a bowl, mix flour and baking powder. In a medium saucepan, combine water, butter, salt and 4 tsp. sugar. Heat over medium-high until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and quickly add flour mix with a wooden spoon until a ball of dough forms. Stir in eggs one at a time, mixing thoroughly. Add the vanilla along with the last egg. Mix cinnamon and reserved sugar in a bowl, and set aside.

For caramel:

In a saucepan, combine butter, both sugars and cream. Cook over medium-low heat. Slowly whisk the mixture for 6 to 8 minutes. Add vanilla and continue to heat for another 1 to 2 minutes, until about the consistency of pudding — smooth, but not runny. Turn off heat and let cool completely before using.

To cook:

In a large saucepan, heat oil to 350 degrees. Using a pastry bag with a large tip, pipe the dough directly into the hot oil, making each churro about 5 inches long. Turn to ensure even browning. Once the churros are golden brown on all sides — 5 to 8 minutes, depending on the pastry tip — remove and place onto paper towels. Toss in the reserved cinnamon sugar mix.

While churros are still slightly warm, use a wooden skewer to make a hole through the middle of each. Fill each churro with caramel using a long, small pastry tip.

Aftertaste

There is always something sensual and enticing about sharing a meal with your special someone, especially when the item is sweet and intoxicating. T-Byrd's is proud to present caramel-stuffed churros. We suggest pairing them with a pineapple upside-down margarita, made from 1½ oz. each Terremoto Churros tequila and pineapple juice, shaken with ice and finished with two squeezes of lime. The idea for this pairing came from the combined palates of the owners and chef. We knew we needed churros on the menu and since we also stock a churro tequila, this pairing came together very organically. The pineapple margarita recipe came to us through the beverage maker, Terremoto. This recipe for churros is modified to fit the home environment and comes from a mixture of old and new recipes.

— Submitted by chef Cory Bugay