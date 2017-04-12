CDOT knows what stoners want for 4/20 

click to enlarge Colorado Department of Transportation

Marijuana-related DUIs are down 33 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same stretch of 2016, according to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). In other words, from January through March of this year, 155 people were cited for driving under the influence of marijuana only and 50 people were cited for driving under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.That DUIs are down is good by any measure, but CDOT is still worried about people driving while stoned — and for good reason. A 2016 CDOT survey showed 55 percent of marijuana users think it's a-OK to be high behind the wheel. In response, the agency ramped up itscampaign to really drill the message into Coloradans' brains.With April 20 rapidly approaching, CDOT has partnered with the ride-share company Lyft to offer partakers a deal (not just a lecture.) On 4/20, anyone who finds a "Mile 420" sign can redeem its promo code for a $42 ride credit to use getting rides from Lyft if you're too high to drive. (Recall that after Colorado legalized recreational weed, the real "Mile 420" sign on I-70 got stolen so many times that CDOT replaced it with "Mile 419.99" sign. So, this is a chance to get your hands on a replica of that piece of history.)According to a CDOT press release, those signs will be hidden around two major 420 celebrations in Denver: "420 Eve on the Rocks: Method Man & Redman" at Red Rocks Ampitheatre on April 19 and "420 on the Block" at a bunch of different venues on south Broadway on April 20. Lyft staffers will also be there, passing out vouchers (which would seem to defeat the treasure hunt vibe of the mile marker gimmick.)All this is well and good — for public safety, Lyft's bottom line and catchy blog posts — but why's everything gotta be so Denver-centric? Does CDOT think every stoner lives in Denver? When's the Springs gonna get some patronizing, deal-baiting love? Not begging, you know, just wondering...