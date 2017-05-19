Celebrate the first-ever Colorado Public Lands Day 

click to enlarge
The only state holiday of it's kind in the country, Colorado celebrates it's first ever "Colorado Public Lands Day" this Saturday, May 20th.
Established by the state legislature and signed into law by Governor Hickenlooper last year, the new official state holiday will be celebrated annually on the 3rd Saturday in May, and will celebrate all federal, state, county and local lands used for public recreation in Colorado.
With its stated purpose "to encourage all Coloradans to get outside and enjoy our unparalleled public lands," Colorado Parks and Wildlife, along with many parks departments, outdoors recreation groups, nonprofits, and various businesses will join the celebration by hosting events all around the state, including hikes, hosting picnics, cleaning parks and other public lands, conducting bird watches and parties.
The holiday also serves to illustrate the economic impact of outdoor recreation to the state. According to the Public Lands website
, the 7.5 million people that
visit Colorado's National Parks, and Colorado's 24 million acres of public lands adds $722 million to the economy and supports more than 45,000 jobs in outdoor recreation and related industries.
Find an entire list of activities and more information about Colorado Public Lands Day via the website.
Happy Trails!
Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, college instructor, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for 25 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (Hiking Bob), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.