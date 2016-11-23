CEO hired for Memorial 

click to enlarge Courtesy UCH

Joel Yuhas has been appointed president and CEO of city-owned Memorial Hospital Central and North, UCHealth announced last week.

Yuhas, 46, has 20 years of health-care leadership experience, and most recently served as president and CEO of St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, California, part of Dignity Health. He starts Jan. 9, replacing George Hayes, who stepped down recently after leading Memorial through what UCHealth called a "turnaround" in quality, safety, patient experience and finance.