November 23, 2016 News » Local News

CEO hired for Memorial 

click to enlarge Joel Yuahs - COURTESY UCH
  • Courtesy UCH
  • Joel Yuahs

Joel Yuhas has been appointed president and CEO of city-owned Memorial Hospital Central and North, UCHealth announced last week.

Yuhas, 46, has 20 years of health-care leadership experience, and most recently served as president and CEO of St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, California, part of Dignity Health. He starts Jan. 9, replacing George Hayes, who stepped down recently after leading Memorial through what UCHealth called a "turnaround" in quality, safety, patient experience and finance.

  • Joel Yuhas has been appointed president and CEO of the north and central locations.

