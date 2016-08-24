August 24, 2016 News » Cover Story

Flowchart your future. For better or worse. 

click to enlarge feature1-1-f0c20348c1772264.jpg

Welcome to the real world, what the hell are you going to do now?

With the help of some local inspiration we've made that question a little easier to answer with this flowchart. It seems little daunting, but so is real life — get used to it — and that's why four Indy staffers volunteered to blaze their trails for you.

Follow Griffin, Lauren, Matthew and Alissa, or chart your path and share it with us via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You never know where you'll end up, or what it'll take to get there.

Download the PDF below.

Flowchart your future. For better or worse. Designed by Lauren McKenzie

  • Now what?

