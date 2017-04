Matthew Schniper

USA Today's Readers' Choice rankings placed the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sixth in the top 10 list of the nation's zoos. Family travel and zoological park experts nominated their 20 favorites in the nation. Then readers voted. First went to Saint Louis Zoo in St. Louis, Missouri. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo beat out the Denver Zoo and even Disney's Animal Kingdom. "We're very proud," Jenny Koch, the zoo's marketing director, said in a release.