Chili-cumin-dusted, pan-roasted duck breast with orange cider chipotle glaze, marinated grilled tomatillos and roasted-chili-spiked green apple chutney 

Ingredients (for duck)

4 8 - to 12-oz. duck breasts

2 tbsp. fresh ground chili powder

1 tbsp. cumin

1 tbsp. mustard powder

salt and pepper

Ingredients (for Tomatillos)

12 tomatillos, husked and rinsed in warm water

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup mirin (sweet rice wine)

1/4 cup olive oil

salt and pepper

Ingredients (for chutney)

1 small red onion, finely diced

4 green apples, diced medium

4-5 roasted Anaheim or hatch chiles, seeded and diced

1 cup brown sugar

1 tsp. curry powder

1 tsp. ginger powder

1/2 tsp. mustard powder

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

pinch of salt

Ingredients (for glaze)

2 cups fresh orange juice and 2 cups apple cider, reduced by half

1-2 tbsp. chopped chipotles in adobo

2 tbsp. chopped cilantro

3 tbsp. minced red onion

juice from half a lemon

3 tbsp. cold butter

Directions

Clean and quarter tomatillos. In a small saucepan, combine all ingredients and bring to a simmer, then marinate tomatillos for two hours. Grill to finish.

For chutney, saut red onion until soft, add apples and chiles, and cook for five minutes. Add remaining ingredients and cook for about 40 minutes, until reduced and well-blended. Reserve at room temperature.

For the duck, score and sear duck breasts in a large skillet, skin side down, until crispy, draining duck fat every few minutes. Turn over and dust with remaining ingredients. Place in a 350-degree oven for seven to eight minutes.

Pull duck from oven and place on platter. Add red onion from glaze in the pan on medium-high heat and saut for one minute. Add remaining ingredients except for butter, and simmer for one minute. Turn off heat and whisk in butter.

To finish, slice duck and layer on the platter. Drizzle the glaze over duck and scoop chutney and tomatillos on the side.

Aftertaste

This dish was created at the Margarita as a Southwestern version of the French classic, Duck a l'Orange. We sometimes serve it over drunken black beans, and generally we serve it in the fall when the apples and chiles are at their peak.

— Chef Eric Viedt